Michigan’s Stephanie Balduccini Clocks 1:58 200 Free on Day 1 of Eric Namesnik Memorial Open

2025 Eric Namesnik Memorial Open

Club Wolverine is hosting its annual Eric Namesnik Memorial Open at the University of Michigan’s Canham Natatorium in Ann Arbor this weekend. The University of Michigan has a little more than a dozen of their swimmers racing at the meet this weekend, including Stephanie Balduccini and Lorne Wigginton, both of whom will be competing at the World Championships in Singapore in about a month. Additionally, Eduardo Moraes, who will be competing at the World University Games in Germany, was also racing today. Balduccini and Moraes are Brazilian, while Wigginton will be representing Canada in Singapore.

Unsurprisingly, that trio were three of the top performers on the first day of the meet. Balduccini took on a double, first winning the women’s 200 free in 1:58.77. That swim comes in about 2 seconds off her career best of 1:56.43, which she swam at Brazil’s national meet at the end of April. She put together a consistent race tonight, splitting 27.81 on the opening 50, then went 30.01, 30.69, and 30.26 respectively the rest of the way. Wolverine teammate Leila Fack clocked a new career best of 2:02.41 for 2nd tonight.

Balduccini went on from the 200 free to win the women’s 100 fly in 1:00.28. That time comes in a little over a second off her career best of 58.94, which she also swam at Brazil’s nationals back in April. She’ll be back in action tomorrow, where she’s slated to race the 50 free.

OLY Swimming’s Aubrial MacKay, 15, had a huge swim in the 100 fly, clocking a 1:02.70. MacKay’s personal best heading into the day was a 1:03.54 from last summer.

Moraes won the men’s 200 free on the night, swimming a 1:49.64. That time comes in about 2 seconds off his career best of 1:47.67, which he swam last May. FMC Aquatics’ 18-year-old Max Goettsch had a huge swim for 2nd, ripping a 1:51.39. Goettsch, a incoming freshman at Cal, came into the day with a personal best of 1:53.32. OLY’s Ben Luginski, 16, earned a new Summer Junior Nationals cut in the 200 free tonight, winning the ‘B’ final in 1:53.74. Club Wolverine’s Edward Zhang, 17, picked up a Summer Juniors cut as well, taking 6th tonight with a new personal best of 1:53.99.

Wigginton raced the men’s 100 fly today, where he went a pair of career bests. The Canadian Olympian came into the day with a career best of 54.99, then went 54.64 in prelims this morning before winning the event in finals tonight with a 54.41.

Blazing Barracudas’ Catherine Dorsey, 15, won the women’s 100 breast in 1:12.78, beating out fellow 15-year-old Tallulah Beg (Club Wolverine), who came in 2nd with a 1:13.22. Dorsey was just off her personal best of 1:12.50, while Beg was about a second off her PB of 1:12.29.

Michigan’s Jaeddan Gamilla popped a new career best in the men’s 100 breast, winning the race tonight in 1:03.22. Gamilla came into the meet with a personal best of 1:03.94 from the Indy May Cup last year, then went 1:03.86 in prelims this morning before lowering his mark to 1:03.22 tonight.

Club Wolverine 18-year-0old OC Vanlinthout won the women’s 400 IM tonight in a new career best of 4:56.90. A rising freshman at Cornell, Vanlinthout took a full second off her career best of 4:57.96, which she set at the Huntsville Futures Championship last summer. She swam a well balanced race tonight, going 1:05.26 on fly, 1:16.63 on back, 1:25.90 on breast, and 1:09.11 on free. Coming in 2nd was 15-year-old teammate Sarah Leiger, who came into the meet with a personal best of 5:15.76, then dropped a 5:04.35 in prelims before swimming a 5:03.32 in finals tonight, marking a total improvement of 12.44 seconds on the day.

Michigan’s Ryan Hume won the men’s 400 IM in 4:33.44. Hume holds a personal best of 4:24.30.