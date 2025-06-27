World Juniors Qualifier Talya Erdogan is Headed to George Washington University for 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Talya Erdogan, a Turkish World Juniors Qualifier, has committed to George Washington University for the fall of 2025.

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at George Washington University!! I want to thank my family, coaches, and my teammates for their endless support. I also want to thank coach Chico for giving me this incredible opportunity. Can’t wait to be a part of this amazing team! #RaiseHigh ⭐️💙”

Erdogan is a distance specialist, who qualified for Turkey’s World Juniors team in 2023. At the meet, she swam the 400, 800, and 1500 freestyle events finishing 27th, 24th, and 20th respectively.

Since then, she has swam at a number of meets in Turkey, recently at the National Team Selection Meet at the end of May. She competed in the 800 freestyle, where she finished 3rd overall, touching in 8:59.87.

LCM Best Times (SCY Conversions)

200 Free- 2:05.74 (1:50.82)

400 Free-4:18.45 (4:49.56)

800 Free- 8:44.97 (10:05.47)

1500 Free- 16:32.12 (16:09.17)

George Washington University is a member of the Atlantic 10 Conference and their women’s team finished 1st at last year’s conference meet.

Erdogan is a strong addition to the GWU women’s team, and will add speed and depth to their distance program. In the 200 freestyle, Erdogan’s converted time would have been 5th on the team with one senior ahead of her, which puts her in relay contention at conference. In the 500 free, she would have been 2nd, behind Ava Topolewski who will be a senior this coming season. The mile is her best event for the team, ranking her 1st.

She will also be an excellent addition to their conference roster, with top-8 scoring times in all three of her events, and with her converted mile time being the fastest in the conference.

On top of her conference scoring, Erdogan is a potential NCAA qualifier in the mile, with the final invite time being 16:09.37 last year.

