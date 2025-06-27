2025 LEN U23 European Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2025 LEN U23 European Championships
- Thursday, June 26 – Saturday, June 28
- X-bionic® sphere Pool, Šamorín, Slovakia
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times – Local: Prelims – 9:30 am / Finals – 6:00 pm
- Start Times – EST: Prelims – 3:30 am / Finals – 12:00 pm
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Livestream (Pay-To-Watch)
- Recaps:
The second night of finals at the 2025 LEN U23 European Championships in Samorin, Slovakia, promises to be an exciting one, with 12 individual finals on the schedule.
Tonight’s docket includes the 50 freestyle, 400 freestyle, 200 butterfly, and 400 IM for both men and women, along with the women’s 100 breaststroke, men’s 50 backstroke, women’s 100 backstroke, and men’s 200 breaststroke.
Follow along below for real-time updates.
Women’s 50 Freestyle — Final
- World Record: 23.61, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2023
- European Record: 23.61, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2023
Podium:
- Milou van Wijk (NED) – 24.23
- Roos Vanotterdijk (BEL) – 24.86
- Darcy Revitt (GBR) — 25.06
The Netherlands’ Milou van Wijk was simply too quick to catch in the women’s 50 free final, dominating the race from start to finish. She got off to a perfect start and led from the very first stroke, touching the wall with a final time of 24.23—an impressive 0.63 ahead of the next closest competitor, a huge margin in the one-lap dash. The 20-year-old also clipped her previous lifetime best of 24.29, set just two weeks ago.
Silver went to Belgium’s Roos Vanotterdijk, who finished in 24.86. Having won the 100 fly yesterday, this was her first time venturing into sub-25 territory, improving on her previous best of 25.02 from February. Roos, 20, holds five individual long-course national records: 100 free, 50 back, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.
Team Great Britain’s Darcy Revitt nabbed 3rd with a time of 25.08, securing her spot on the podium. She swims for Washington State University in the United States and dipped under her previous career best of 25.19 with a 25.06 effort in the prelims.
Men’s 50 Freestyle — Final
- World Record: 20.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) — 2009
- European Record: 20.94, Fred Bousquet (FRA) — 2009
Podium:
- Diogo Ribeiro (POR) – 21.67
- Vladyslav Bukhov (UKR) – 21.74
- David Popovici (ROU) – 21.86
In a bit of an upset, dual butterfly world champion 20-year-old Diogo Ribeiro of Portugal shocked the reigning 50 free world champion Vladyslav Bukhov in the men’s 50 free final. Ribeiro touched the wall in 21.67, obliterating his own national record of 21.87 to steal the gold, while Bukhov finished runner-up in 21.74.
Notably, 22-year-old Bukhov’s preliminary time of 21.52 would have easily won the event tonight if he had been able to replicate it, alongside his personal best of 21.38 in this event.
Two-time freestyle Olympic medalist, winning bronze in the 100 and gold in the 200 in Paris, David Popovici of Romania earned bronze tonight in 21.86, just three hundredths off his Romanian national record of 21.83, set a few months ago at his country’s nationals.
20-year-old Popovici will enter tomorrow’s 100m as the heavy favorite, where he could be aiming to notch the third sub-47 outing of his young career.
Women’s 100 Breaststroke — Final
- World Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (USA) — 2017
- European Record: 1:04.36, Yulia Efimova (RUS) — 2017
Podium:
- Eneli Jefimova (EST) – 1:06.30
- Kotryna Teterevkova (LTU) – 1:07.50
- Ellie McCartney (IRL) – 1:07.58
To no one’s surprise, rising breaststroke star Eneli Jefimova of Estonia was utterly dominant in the women’s 100 breast final. The 18-year-old touched the wall in 1:06.30, clearing the field by well over a full second to follow up her golden performance in yesterday’s 50 breast final.
Jefimova opened in 31.06 before closing in 35.24. She’s posted national records this season in all three breaststroke distances: 29.83 (50), 1:05.81 (100), and 2:25.59 (200). Her 50 breast time ranks her #1 in the world, and her 100 breast ranks 5th globally, with most international trials already completed.
Kotryna Teterevkova of Lithuania, who came painstakingly close to medaling at the 2024 World Championships in the 100 breast, earned silver tonight in 1:07.50. Ireland’s Ellie McCartney, 20, following in the footsteps of Olympic silver medalist Mona McSharry from Paris, claimed bronze with a time of 1:07.58.
23-year-old Teterevkova’s best time of 1:06.02 comes from the Doha Worlds, while McCartney has swum as fast as 1:06.97 back in April at the Irish Nationals.
Men’s 50 Backstroke — Final
- World Record: 23.55, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) — 2023
- European Record: 23.55, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) — 2023
Podium:
- Ksawery Masiuk (POL) – 24.82
- Lysander Osman (FRA) – 24.88
- Adam Jaszo (HUN) – 25.02
France’s Lysander Osman nearly pulled off the upset of the meet so far, almost taking down Polish Texas commit Ksawery Masiuk in the men’s 50 back.
Masiuk logged the winning time of 24.82, with Osman, a Kentucky commit, snagging silver in 24.88. Osman followed up on a big-time drop to 24.75 at the French Nationals earlier this month.
Hungary’s Adam Jaszo touched the wall in 25.02 to secure bronze, about a tenth off his best time of 24.91 from last year.
Masiuk, 20, recently represented Poland at his first Olympic Games in Paris, placing 12th in the men’s 100 back (53.44) and 17th in the 200 back (1:58.01).
He owns elite lifetime bests of 24.44 in the 50 back, 52.55 in the 100 back, and 1:56.48 in the 200 back (long course meters).
Women’s 400 Freestyle — Final
- World Record: 3:54.18, Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2025
- European Record: 3:59.15, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) — 2009
Men’s 400 Freestyle — Final
- World Record: 3:39.96, Lukas Martens (GER) — 2025
- European Record: 3:39.96, Lukas Martens (GER) — 2025
Women’s 100 Backstroke — Final
- World Record: 57.13, Regan Smith (USA) — 2024
- European Record: 58.08, Kathleen Dawson (GBR) — 2021
Men’s 200 Breaststroke — Final
- World Record: 2:05.48, Qin Haiyang (CHN) — 2023
- European Record: 2:05.85, Leon Marchand (FRA) — 2024
Women’s 200 Butterfly — Final
- World Record: 2:01.81, Liu Zige (CHN) — 2009
- European Record: 2:04.27, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) — 2009
Men’s 200 Butterfly — Final
- World Record: 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (HUN) — 2022
- European Record: 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (HUN) — 2022
Women’s 400 IM — Final
- World Record: 4:23.65, Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2025
- European Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) — 2016
Men’s 400 IM — Final
- World Record: 4:02.50, Leon Marchand (FRA) — 2025
- European Record: 4:02.50, Leon Marchand (FRA) — 2025
Does anyone know why most of the swimmers are wearing their caps backwards, arena logo at the back??
New NR for Diogo Ribeiro, 21.67