2025 LEN U23 European Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2025 LEN U23 European Championships

The second night of finals at the 2025 LEN U23 European Championships in Samorin, Slovakia, promises to be an exciting one, with 12 individual finals on the schedule.

Tonight’s docket includes the 50 freestyle, 400 freestyle, 200 butterfly, and 400 IM for both men and women, along with the women’s 100 breaststroke, men’s 50 backstroke, women’s 100 backstroke, and men’s 200 breaststroke.

Follow along below for real-time updates.

Women’s 50 Freestyle — Final

World Record: 23.61, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2023

European Record: 23.61, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2023

Podium:

The Netherlands’ Milou van Wijk was simply too quick to catch in the women’s 50 free final, dominating the race from start to finish. She got off to a perfect start and led from the very first stroke, touching the wall with a final time of 24.23—an impressive 0.63 ahead of the next closest competitor, a huge margin in the one-lap dash. The 20-year-old also clipped her previous lifetime best of 24.29, set just two weeks ago.

Silver went to Belgium’s Roos Vanotterdijk, who finished in 24.86. Having won the 100 fly yesterday, this was her first time venturing into sub-25 territory, improving on her previous best of 25.02 from February. Roos, 20, holds five individual long-course national records: 100 free, 50 back, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Team Great Britain’s Darcy Revitt nabbed 3rd with a time of 25.08, securing her spot on the podium. She swims for Washington State University in the United States and dipped under her previous career best of 25.19 with a 25.06 effort in the prelims.

Men’s 50 Freestyle — Final

World Record: 20.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) — 2009

European Record: 20.94, Fred Bousquet (FRA) — 2009

Podium:

In a bit of an upset, dual butterfly world champion 20-year-old Diogo Ribeiro of Portugal shocked the reigning 50 free world champion Vladyslav Bukhov in the men’s 50 free final. Ribeiro touched the wall in 21.67, obliterating his own national record of 21.87 to steal the gold, while Bukhov finished runner-up in 21.74.

Notably, 22-year-old Bukhov’s preliminary time of 21.52 would have easily won the event tonight if he had been able to replicate it, alongside his personal best of 21.38 in this event.

Two-time freestyle Olympic medalist, winning bronze in the 100 and gold in the 200 in Paris, David Popovici of Romania earned bronze tonight in 21.86, just three hundredths off his Romanian national record of 21.83, set a few months ago at his country’s nationals.

20-year-old Popovici will enter tomorrow’s 100m as the heavy favorite, where he could be aiming to notch the third sub-47 outing of his young career.

Women’s 100 Breaststroke — Final

World Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (USA) — 2017

European Record: 1:04.36, Yulia Efimova (RUS) — 2017

Podium:

To no one’s surprise, rising breaststroke star Eneli Jefimova of Estonia was utterly dominant in the women’s 100 breast final. The 18-year-old touched the wall in 1:06.30, clearing the field by well over a full second to follow up her golden performance in yesterday’s 50 breast final.

Jefimova opened in 31.06 before closing in 35.24. She’s posted national records this season in all three breaststroke distances: 29.83 (50), 1:05.81 (100), and 2:25.59 (200). Her 50 breast time ranks her #1 in the world, and her 100 breast ranks 5th globally, with most international trials already completed.

Kotryna Teterevkova of Lithuania, who came painstakingly close to medaling at the 2024 World Championships in the 100 breast, earned silver tonight in 1:07.50. Ireland’s Ellie McCartney, 20, following in the footsteps of Olympic silver medalist Mona McSharry from Paris, claimed bronze with a time of 1:07.58.

23-year-old Teterevkova’s best time of 1:06.02 comes from the Doha Worlds, while McCartney has swum as fast as 1:06.97 back in April at the Irish Nationals.

Men’s 50 Backstroke — Final

World Record: 23.55, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) — 2023

European Record: 23.55, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) — 2023

Podium:

France’s Lysander Osman nearly pulled off the upset of the meet so far, almost taking down Polish Texas commit Ksawery Masiuk in the men’s 50 back.

Masiuk logged the winning time of 24.82, with Osman, a Kentucky commit, snagging silver in 24.88. Osman followed up on a big-time drop to 24.75 at the French Nationals earlier this month.

Hungary’s Adam Jaszo touched the wall in 25.02 to secure bronze, about a tenth off his best time of 24.91 from last year.

Masiuk, 20, recently represented Poland at his first Olympic Games in Paris, placing 12th in the men’s 100 back (53.44) and 17th in the 200 back (1:58.01).

He owns elite lifetime bests of 24.44 in the 50 back, 52.55 in the 100 back, and 1:56.48 in the 200 back (long course meters).

Women’s 400 Freestyle — Final

World Record: 3:54.18, Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2025

European Record: 3:59.15, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) — 2009

Men’s 400 Freestyle — Final

World Record: 3:39.96, Lukas Martens (GER) — 2025

European Record: 3:39.96, Lukas Martens (GER) — 2025

Women’s 100 Backstroke — Final

World Record: 57.13, Regan Smith (USA) — 2024

European Record: 58.08, Kathleen Dawson (GBR) — 2021

Men’s 200 Breaststroke — Final

World Record: 2:05.48, Qin Haiyang (CHN) — 2023

European Record: 2:05.85, Leon Marchand (FRA) — 2024

Women’s 200 Butterfly — Final

World Record: 2:01.81, Liu Zige (CHN) — 2009

European Record: 2:04.27, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) — 2009

Men’s 200 Butterfly — Final

World Record: 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (HUN) — 2022

European Record: 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (HUN) — 2022

Women’s 400 IM — Final

World Record: 4:23.65, Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2025

European Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) — 2016

Men’s 400 IM — Final