2025 LEN U23 European Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2025 LEN U23 European Championships

The first night of finals from the 2025 LEN U23 European Championships in Samorin, Slovakia, promises to be an exciting one with nine individual finals on tap to go along with the mixed 4×100 medley relay.

Belgium’s Roos Vanotterdijk headlined this morning’s prelims by claiming the top seed in two events, leading the women’s 100 fly (57.94) and 50 back (28.31). The 20-year-old owns the Belgian National Record in both events, having been 57.05 in the 100 fly and 27.81 in the 50 back, both done earlier this year.

The men’s 200 free will be a marquee race to watch with reigning Olympic champion and former world champion David Popovici in the field. The 20-year-old clocked 1:46.84 in this morning’s prelims, leading Bulgarian Petar Mitsin (1:46.99) and German teenager Jarno Baschnitt (1:47.38) into the final.

Popovici saw one of his National Records fall by the wayside this morning as well, with countryman Denis Popescu clocking 51.49 to lower Popovici’s previous Romanian mark of 52.30 set in April 2023.

You can find a full prelims recap here.

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 29.16, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 2023

European Record: 29.16, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 2023

Results not yet available.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 2009

European Record: 1:53.23, Evgeny Rylov (RUS) – 2021

Greece’s Apostolos Siskos used a strong back half to pull away from Oleksandr Zheltyakov and claim victory in the final of the men’s 200 back, clocking 1:55.84 for the fourth-fastest swim of his career.

Siskos, who turned 20 on Tuesday, turned in 56.20 at the 100 compared to Zheltyakov’s 56.47, but came home with closing splits of 29.99/29.65 to open up a 1.5-second gap on the Ukrainian.

The swim marks Siskos’ fourth time sub-1:56, having set a personal best of 1:54.66 at last month’s Greek Championships, which ranks him 2nd in the world this season.

Zheltyakov, 19, touched in 1:57.34 to earn silver, marking a new season-best time. He owns a PB of 1:55.39, set at last year’s European Championships where he won gold.

Great Britain’s Cameron Brooker held off a late charge from Frenchman Mathys Chouchaoui to win bronze in 1:58.45, a half-second shy of his PB of 1:57.94 set in 2023. Chouchaoui, who came home in 29.17, clocked 1:58.56 after leading the prelims in 1:58.70.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 54.60, Gretchen Walsh (USA) – 2025

European Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2016

Belgium’s Roos Vanotterdijk picked up a decisive win in the final of the women’s 100 fly, powering to a time of 57.10 to narrowly miss her National Record and beat runner-up Georgia Damasioti by nearly a full second.

Vanotterdijk, 20, split 26.72/30.38 en route to the victory, falling just five one-hundredths of her Belgian Record of 57.05 set at the Swim Open Stockholm in April.

Damasioti, 21, pulled away from the rest of the field on the second 50 to win silver in 58.06, having set a lifetime best last month in 57.50.

Great Britain’s Lucy Grieve rounded out the podium in 58.71, with her personal best sitting at 58.09 set in April.

Former World Junior champion Lana Pudar, who has been as fast as 56.95 in her career, ended up 5th in 58.90.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009

European Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL

World Record: 8:04.12, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2025

European Record: 8:14.10, Rebecca Adlington (GBR) – 2008

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 26.86, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2023

European Record: 27.10, Kira Toussaint (NED) – 2021

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2017

European Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2017

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 1:52.23, Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 2024

European Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 2009

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2021

European Record: 49.68, Kristof Milak (HUN) – 2021

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

World Record: 2:05.70, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2025

European Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2015

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL

World Record: 14:30.67, Bobby Finke (USA) – 2024

European Record: 14:32.80, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 2022

MIXED 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL