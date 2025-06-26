2025 LEN U23 European Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2025 LEN U23 European Championships
- Thursday, June 26 – Saturday, June 28
- X-bionic® sphere Pool, Šamorín, Slovakia
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times – Local: Prelims – 9:30 am / Finals – 6:00 pm
- Start Times – EST: Prelims – 2:30 am / Finals – 11:00 am
- Recaps: Day 1 Prelims
The first night of finals from the 2025 LEN U23 European Championships in Samorin, Slovakia, promises to be an exciting one with nine individual finals on tap to go along with the mixed 4×100 medley relay.
Belgium’s Roos Vanotterdijk headlined this morning’s prelims by claiming the top seed in two events, leading the women’s 100 fly (57.94) and 50 back (28.31). The 20-year-old owns the Belgian National Record in both events, having been 57.05 in the 100 fly and 27.81 in the 50 back, both done earlier this year.
The men’s 200 free will be a marquee race to watch with reigning Olympic champion and former world champion David Popovici in the field. The 20-year-old clocked 1:46.84 in this morning’s prelims, leading Bulgarian Petar Mitsin (1:46.99) and German teenager Jarno Baschnitt (1:47.38) into the final.
Popovici saw one of his National Records fall by the wayside this morning as well, with countryman Denis Popescu clocking 51.49 to lower Popovici’s previous Romanian mark of 52.30 set in April 2023.
You can find a full prelims recap here.
WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 29.16, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 2023
- European Record: 29.16, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 2023
Results not yet available.
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 2009
- European Record: 1:53.23, Evgeny Rylov (RUS) – 2021
- Apostolos Siskos (GRE), 1:55.84
- Oleksandr Zheltyakov (UKR), 1:57.34
- Cameron Brooker (GBR), 1:58.45
- Mathys Chouchaoui (FRA), 1:58.56
- Alexandre Desangles (FRA), 1:58.94
- Flavio Bucca (SUI), 1:59.20
- Jack Skerry (GBR), 2:00.01
- Alexandru Constantinescu (ROU), 2:01.23
Greece’s Apostolos Siskos used a strong back half to pull away from Oleksandr Zheltyakov and claim victory in the final of the men’s 200 back, clocking 1:55.84 for the fourth-fastest swim of his career.
Siskos, who turned 20 on Tuesday, turned in 56.20 at the 100 compared to Zheltyakov’s 56.47, but came home with closing splits of 29.99/29.65 to open up a 1.5-second gap on the Ukrainian.
The swim marks Siskos’ fourth time sub-1:56, having set a personal best of 1:54.66 at last month’s Greek Championships, which ranks him 2nd in the world this season.
Zheltyakov, 19, touched in 1:57.34 to earn silver, marking a new season-best time. He owns a PB of 1:55.39, set at last year’s European Championships where he won gold.
Great Britain’s Cameron Brooker held off a late charge from Frenchman Mathys Chouchaoui to win bronze in 1:58.45, a half-second shy of his PB of 1:57.94 set in 2023. Chouchaoui, who came home in 29.17, clocked 1:58.56 after leading the prelims in 1:58.70.
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: 54.60, Gretchen Walsh (USA) – 2025
- European Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2016
- Roos Vanotterdijk (BEL), 57.10
- Georgia Damasioti (GRE), 58.06
- Lucy Grieve (GBR), 58.71
- Wiktoria Piotrowska (POL), 58.86
- Lana Pudar (BIH), 58.90
- Julia Ullmann (SUI), 59.35
- Elena Capretta (ITA), 59.80
- Zuzanna Famulok (POL), 59.88
Belgium’s Roos Vanotterdijk picked up a decisive win in the final of the women’s 100 fly, powering to a time of 57.10 to narrowly miss her National Record and beat runner-up Georgia Damasioti by nearly a full second.
Vanotterdijk, 20, split 26.72/30.38 en route to the victory, falling just five one-hundredths of her Belgian Record of 57.05 set at the Swim Open Stockholm in April.
Damasioti, 21, pulled away from the rest of the field on the second 50 to win silver in 58.06, having set a lifetime best last month in 57.50.
Great Britain’s Lucy Grieve rounded out the podium in 58.71, with her personal best sitting at 58.09 set in April.
Former World Junior champion Lana Pudar, who has been as fast as 56.95 in her career, ended up 5th in 58.90.
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009
- European Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009
- David Popovici (ROU), 1:43.64
- Petar Mitsin (BUL), 1:46.48
- Charlie Hutchison (GBR), 1:46.84
- Jarno Baschnitt (GER), 1:46.91
- Evan Bailey (IRL), 1:47.45
- Timo Sorgius (GER), 1:47.93
- Antonio Djakovic (SUI), 1:48.34
- Niko Jankovic (CRO), 1:49.00
WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL
- World Record: 8:04.12, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2025
- European Record: 8:14.10, Rebecca Adlington (GBR) – 2008
WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 26.86, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2023
- European Record: 27.10, Kira Toussaint (NED) – 2021
MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2017
- European Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2017
WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 1:52.23, Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 2024
- European Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 2009
MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2021
- European Record: 49.68, Kristof Milak (HUN) – 2021
WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- World Record: 2:05.70, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2025
- European Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2015
MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL
- World Record: 14:30.67, Bobby Finke (USA) – 2024
- European Record: 14:32.80, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 2022
MIXED 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: 3:37.43, United States – 2024
- European Record: 3:37.58, Great Britain – 2021
Is the 2025 world championships for the 200 freestyle will be the first time ever that two men with textile 1:43 times have raced together
guess we’ll never ever know who won the 50m breast
Hobson V. Popovici at Worlds is going to be epic
Popovici 1:43.64
Siskos wins the 200 Back in 1:55.84
