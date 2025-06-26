Michigan Commit Luka Mladenovic Clocks 26.72 To Break Austrian Record In The 50 Breast

2025 LEN U23 European Championships

On the first night of the 2025 LEN U23 European Championships in Šamorín, Slovakia, Austria’s Luka Mladenovic produced a new national record en route to gold in the men’s 50 breaststroke, stopping the clock in 26.72. The 21-year-old, who trains with Schwimmunion Generali Salzburg, secured the win by more than half a second and now owns one of the fastest U23 times in the world this season.

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Lisovets earned silver in 27.29, while Poland’s Dawid Wiekiera rounded out the podium with an time of 27.58.

Mladenovic, a Michigan commit, broke the previous Austrian record of 26.94, set by Bernard Reitshammer at the 2022 World Championships. He entered the meet with a lifetime best of 27.12—recorded last month at the AP London International—and trimmed that to 27.07 in prelims before posting the record-setting time in finals.

Mladenovic’s 26.72 outing ranks him as the 6th quickest man in the world so far this season, and potentially puts him in the conversation to make the World Championships final if he can replicate a similar performance next month.

Furthermore, his time tonight situates him 19th on the all-time rankings list.

Updated Top All Time Performers:

The aforementioned London meet also saw Mladenovic notch personal bests of 59.94 in the 100 breast and 2:11.79 in the 200 breast. He is entered in both events later in the meet, putting those times in range to be lowered once again.

It was also in London where Mladenovic secured qualification for the Singapore Worlds by surpassing the 27.33 standard in the 50 breast. To officially add the 100 or 200 breast events to his Worlds lineup, he will need to meet the qualifying times of 59.75 and 2:10.32, respectively.

Although his international experience at the senior level on the long course stage remains limited, Mladenovic has competed in major short course senior meets. Most recently, he represented Austria at the 2023 European Short Course Championships in Bucharest, where he placed 14th in the 100 breast semifinals with a career-best time of 58.45.

His strongest results so far have come on the long course junior circuit. At the 2022 World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru, Mladenovic was crowned World Junior Champion in the 100 breast. He also grabbed silver in the 200 breast and bronze in the 50 breast, which established himself as one of the top all-around junior breaststrokers at the time.