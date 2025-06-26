Romanian Denis Popescu Breaks Popovici’s National Record in 100 Fly at European U23 Meet

2025 EUROPEAN U23 SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Romania may have found its running mate for their star David Popovici on day 1 of the European U23 Championships in Slovakia. Denis Popescu qualified first into the final in the men’s 100 fly, in the process breaking Popovici’s Romanian Record in the event.

Popescu swam 51.49 to qualify ahead of Portuguese star Diogo Ribeiro (52.11 – from a different heat); in the process, Popescu broke Popovici’s old Romanian Record of 52.30 done in April 2023.

The time marks almost a full second drop from Popescu’s previous personal best of 52.32 that he swam at the 2024 European Championships in Serbia.

Splits Comparison:

Denis-Laurean Popescu Denis-Laurean Popescu David Popovici Previous Personal Best New Romanian Record Previous Romanian Record 50m 24.51 23.98 24.34 100m 27.81 27.51 27.96 Total Time 52.32 51.49 52.3

Popescu, who turns 22 on July 17, gives Romania another piece of a possible medley relay. The current Romanian Record of 3:37.57 from the 2009 World Championships is overdue to be broken. Popescu is also currently the country’s top 100 backstroker.

His countryman Popovici made it a banner opening session for the Romanians, qualifying first in the 200 free in 1:46.84. Popovici, who has shown less fear to race at these secondary international championships than many swimmers of his caliber, broke his first World Record in the 100 free swimming outdoors – an omen for a week ahead in Slovakia.

Petar Mitsin of Bulgaria qualified 2nd in 1:46.99. They were followed by a pair of 2025 revelations: Jarno Baschnitt, whose 1:47.38 was just a few tenths off his best time from the German Championships in May; and Evan Bailey, whose 1:47.48 was also just off his best time from the Irish Championships in April. Both are only 19 years old.

Other Day 1 Prelims Highlights: