Back/Fly Specialist Luke McVeigh Signs with In-state Montevallo for 2025-26

Luke McVeigh from Anniston, Alabama, has committed to swim and study at the University of Montevallo in Montevallo, Alabama, beginning in the fall of 2025. At the time of his commitment, he wrote on social media:

“I am so incredibly honored and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Montevallo! I can’t wait to see what the future holds!!! Go Falcons!!! 💜💛”

McVeigh wrapped up his prep career at Faith Christian School in November at the 2024 ASHAA Championships, where he placed 3rd in the 100 back and 4th in the 100 fly. He notched lifetime best in both events (55.24 and 56.34, respectively).

In club swimming, he represents Anniston Barracudas Swim Team. He competed at the 2025 BSL Region 3 Championships in February and finaled in the 100 free, 100 back, and 200 back and earned new best times in the 200 free and 200 back. Two weeks later, he swam the 200 back and 100 fly at the Southeastern Swimming LSC Championships. McVeigh kicked off the 2025 long course season at the BSL Carson Muir Cowgirl Classic, competing in the 50/200 free and 200 back and clocking a PB (2:35.79) in the back.

Best SCY times:

100 back – 55.24

100 fly – 56.34

200 back – 2:05.59

50 back – 25.99

50 fly – 25.63

50 free – 24.94

100 free – 53.14

Montevallo competes in the NCAA Division II’s Conference Carolinas. The men finished 2nd out of 7 teams at the conference meet this past season and went on to place 31st at the 2025 NCAA Division II Championships. McVeigh’s best times would have scored for the Falcons in the B finals of the 100/200 back and 100 fly at the 2025 conference championships.

