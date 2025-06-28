David Popovici Drops 47.38 100 Free To Lead European U23 Prelims

2025 LEN U23 European Championships

David Popovici came within a tenth of his season-best from December to take top spot in the heats this morning at the European U23 championships. The former world record holder was 47.38 as the only swimmer under the 48-second barrier, and was eight-tenths of a second ahead of LSU sophomore Jere Hribar.

After a dominant 200 freestyle on Day 1 where he won by nearly three seconds in a time of 1:43.64, his fourth-fastest time ever, Popovici is the hot favourite to do the 100/200 double tonight. Only one other swimmer in tonight’s final has broken 48 seconds, 8th seed Diogo Matos Ribeiro, so the real question will be just how fast the Romanian goes.

He was out in 22.95 tonight before closing in 24.43, both of which were the fastest splits in the field. Popovici holds a best of 46.86 from 2022, and was 46.88 when winning gold at the European Championships last year.

Popovici is one of the few world-finalist-level swimmers competing at these championships, and has previously shown a willingness to race at some of the secondary championships such as this one even in years with a major championship.

He threw down rapid times at the European Championships last summer prior to the Olympic games, and in 2022 competed at Worlds, Europeans and World Juniors, winning the 100 and 200 freestyle at all three. At World Juniors he was 47.3 or better on four occasions, on three relay leadoffs and in the individual final.

He stays at 5th in the world this year, but will be targeting the 47-second barrier and the #1 spot tonight. He’ll likely have two opportunities tonight, with Romania making the final of the mixed 4×00 free relay in 8th place.

The field behind Popovici has some serious star power. Jere Hribar set a new best of 48.18 to take lane 5 for tonight, and is only five-hundredths of a second off Nikola Miljenic’s Croatian record set last year. Alex Cohoon (48.81) and Kamil Sieradzki (48.98) both have bests in the 48-low range, whilst Diogo Ribeiro (49.04), who will be in lane 8 tonight, has a best of 47.98 and was last night’s 50 free winner in a new Portuguese record.

