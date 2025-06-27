Diogo Ribeiro Sets New Portuguese Record To Win 50 Free Gold At European U23 Championships

2025 LEN U23 European Championships

Diogo Ribeiro sprinted to the gold medal in tonight’s 50 freestyle final from lane two, as he hacked half a second off his prelims performance in a time of 21.67. That sliced two-tenths from his previous best of 21.87, set in March 2023, which also stood as the Portuguese National Record. The 20-year-old, who trains with S.L. Benfica in Lisbon, touched out top seed and 2024 World Champion Vladyslav Bukhov by seven-hundredths of a second to secure the win.

Ribeiro was 22.19 to take 5th in the heats this morning, with that time beating out his previous season best of 22.40 from the Irish Open Championships in April. His swim tonight vaults him up to 9th in the world this year.

Bukhov took second behind the Portuguese swimmer tonight in 21.74, two-tenths of a second slower than he was this morning, and David Popovici came within three-hundredths of his Romanian record to take bronze in 21.86. Those were the only three swimmers to break the 22-second barrier tonight, with Alex Cohoon taking fourth in 22.07, a hundredth ahead of LSU sophomore Jere Hribar.

Ribeiro made the semi-finals of the event at the Olympic Games in Paris last summer, placing 16th in a time of 22.01 although he was 21.91 in the heats. Despite his obvious freestyle prowess, it is in butterfly that he has made his biggest mark on the world stage so far. He was the 50 fly silver medalist (22.80) behind Thomas Ceccon in 2023, before winning gold in both the 50 (22.97) and 100 fly (51.17) at the 2024 world championships held in Doha last February.

He holds individual Portuguese records in seven events in total, four in long course and three in short course.

Event Time Date 50 free (LCM) 21.67 06/27/2025 100 free (LCM) 47.98 03/31/2023 50 fly (LCM) 22.80 02/17/2024 100 fly (LCM) 51.17 06/24/2023 100 free (SCM) 46.55 12/15/2024 50 fly (SCM) 22.69 12/15/2024 100 fly (SCM) 50.12 12/14/2024

This drop puts Ribeiro in with a strong shout to make the final at the World Championships in Singapore next month. It took a time of 21.64 to make the final in Paris last year, but only 21.85 in 2023 and 21.83 in 2022. Four of the swimmers from last summer’s final will not be in Singapore: Caeleb Dressel, Jordan Crooks, Florent Manaudou and Kristian Gkolomeev.

Ribeiro placed second in the 100 fly (51.91) last night behind Romanian Record-holder Denis Popescu, and will swim the 50 fly and 100 free tomorrow. He holds season bests of 23.08 and 48.63 respectively, putting him firmly in the conversation for a podium place in both.

Ribeiro did not compete at the 2023 edition of these championships, but has made a strong impact both at the senior and junior world levels. His three senior world medals make him Portugal’s most successful male athlete, with the 50 fly in Doha the first swimming world title claimed by a Portuguese athlete ever. At World Junior level he was a triple gold medalist in Lima in 2023 in the 50 free (21.92), 50 fly (22.96) and 100 fly (52.03).

With his sprinting clearly dialed in this week, the 50 fly tomorrow could see some fireworks. At the 2023 World Championships where he set his best time of 22.80, Ribeiro was just 22.03 in the 50 free. A similar drop could see him in the 22-mid range, with only a two-tenths drop required for him to crack the top five all-time. He currently ranks 18th.

In the 100 free, David Popovici is the runaway favourite but Ribeiro may now be the popular choice for silver. He was 48.13 at those 2023 World Championships, and his best time of 47.98 is already the second-fastest in the field. With four events, including the women’s 1500 free, between the final of the 100 free and 50 fly tomorrow, he’s well placed to make a splash in both events.