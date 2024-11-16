Michigan Receives Commitment from 1:00/2:11 LC Breaststroker Luka Mladenovic for Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Austria’s Luka Mladenovic has handed his verbal commitment to the Michigan Wolverines’ class of 2025. Competing for Schwimmunion Generali Salzburg in Austria, Mladenovic is an elite breaststroker who should be a great addition to Michigan.

“I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to the University of Michigan. The Wolverines’ tradition of excellence and dedication to developing athletes makes this the perfect place for me to continue my swimming and academic career. Since the first call, I felt at home, and I want to thank the Michigan coaching staff for their patience, guidance, and the incredible support they’ve shown me. I also owe huge thanks to my family, friends, and coaches who have believed in me every step of the way. I can’t wait to be part of this amazing team. Go Blue!”

In August, Mladenovic swam at a meet in Innsbruck, Austria, where he swam a few personal bests. He clocked his career best of 1:00.65 in the LCM 100 breast, also swimming a PB of 2:02.53 in the 200 IM.

Mladenovic competed for Austria at the 2023 European SC Championships in Bucharest, where he swam his career best of 58.45 in the SC 100 breast. That swim earned him a 14th-place finish in semifinals. He also competed at the 2023 European U23 Championships, where he came in 7th in the 200 breast.

Here is a look at Mladenovic’s career bests in LCM and SCM:

Best Times LCM

50 breast – 27.85

100 breast – 1:00.65

200 breast – 2:11.99

200 IM – 2:02.53

Best Times SCM

100 breast – 58.45

200 breast – 2:06.37

200 IM – 1:57.61

Mladenovic is just what the doctor ordered for this Michigan men’s team. Last season, Michigan’s top 100 breaststroker went 52.71, while their top 200 breaststroker came in at 1:54.82. Mladenovic’s LCM swims both convert to be faster than those times already.

Not only does Mladenovic have the potentially to make a significant and immediate impact individually, he’ll also round out the Michigan medley relays. Next season when Mladenovic arrives in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines will have Jack Wilkening (45.35 100 back last season) and Tyler Ray (44.74 100 fly last season) in their senior years, and they bring in a whole slew of sprinters with the 2025 class, so they’ll have the anchor leg too. With the addition of Mladenovic, Michigan’s medley relays should be able to take a step forward next season.

Mladenovic will be joining Boldizsar Magda, Antoine Destang, Antoine Sauve, Alex Thiesing, and Will Siegel in the Michigan men’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.