Premier Aquatics’ Jack Culberson Announces Commitment To Arizona State University (2026)

Jack Culberson of Spring, Texas has announced his commitment to swim and study at Arizona State University, starting in the fall of 2026. Culberson trains year-round with Premier Aquatics Club and attends Klein Cain High School.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Arizona State University. Tons of guidance was given to me while making this decision: I would like to thank Coach Kyle, my family, and teammates for the help given to me to get here. Thank you to Coach Herbie and Coach Logan for the amazing opportunity and the rest of the Arizona State staff. Forks up!!

Culberson, a distance freestyle specialist, swam at the 2024 Winter Junior Championships — West in three events, with his highest finish coming in the 1650 free, where he finished 48th in a personal best of 15:50.75. He was also 75th in the 500 free and 113th in the 200 free.

The 17-year-old closed out his short course season at the Speedo Sectionals in Justin, Texas, in early March. There, he swam only the 100 and 500 free individually. He logged a 46.62 for 49th in the 100 and notched a 4:34.21 for 21st in the 500, after going a few seconds quicker in prelims with a season-best 4:31.60.

Culberson’s lifetime best of 4:28.31 in the 500 free came from the same meet a year earlier in 2024, when it held in Lewisville.

Top SCY Times:

100 Freestyle: 46.08

200 Freestyle: 1:40.30

500 Freestyle: 4:28.31

1650 Freestyle: 15:50.74

The Premier Aquatics swimmer would have ranked 8th in the 1650 free and 10th in the 500 free on the Sun Devils’ depth chart for the 2024-25 season. ASU’s top 500 and 1650 freestyler this past season was graduating senior Daniel Matheson, who recorded times of 14:35.58 and 4:12.75, respectively. While Arizona State has developed a strong reputation for its sprinting prowess, Zalan Sarkany won the first of his two NCAA 1650 free titles while in a Sun Devil cap.

Culberson’s best times in the 500 and 1650 free would have landed him just outside scoring range at the Big 12 Championships, the conference in which the Sun Devils compete. Matheson swept both events at that meet, where it took 4:26.95 in the 500 free and 15:42.97 in the 1650 free to place inside the top 24 and secure points.

Arizona State just wrapped up their first season as a member of the Big 12 and has established itself as the new superpower, winning by over 600 points ahead of 2nd-place University of Arizona. This came after Texas left for the Southeastern Conference following last season. The Sun Devils secured a 6th place finish at the NCAA Championships last month after capturing the overall title during the 2023-24 season.

Culberson joins Jack Wroblewski, Caleb Kattau, Henry Lyness, Brennen O’Neil, London Rising, and Onur Oksuz as a member of ASU’s class of 2030.

