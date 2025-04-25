8 Best Swim Backpacks for Swimmers (2025 Reviews)

When it comes to swim gear, the backpack is your home base. It holds your fins, paddles, suits, snacks, post-practice hoodie, homework, goggles, and maybe a lucky cap or two. In short, it’s more than just a bag—it’s a mobile locker, a portable gear room, and sometimes your pillow between prelims and finals.

Swimmers live out of their backpacks, and bad ones can ruin your flow—broken zippers, soggy compartments, no room for a parka, and wet gear mixing with dry clothes. You know the pain. That’s why we set out to rank the best backpacks built for swimmers in 2025.

We looked at capacity, durability, comfort, organization, price, and swimmer-specific features like wet/dry separation and goggle cases. We talked to age-groupers, high school and D1 swimmers who’ve packed for their big taper swim meets.

And of course, Speedo leads the lane—but Arena, Sporti, and Dolfin each have their place depending on how you train, travel, and pack.

Let’s break down the best swim backpacks for this season, ranked and reviewed.

🥇 1. SPEEDO Teamster 2.0 35L Backpack

BUY NOW – Approx Price: $85

✅ Best Overall Swim Backpack

What We Like:

Durable exterior and water-resistant bottom for deck durability

Barrel-top opening makes packing and accessing gear easier than side-zips

Ventilated front pocket and removable “dirt bag” for wet gear

Dedicated hard-shell goggle case (that actually protects your goggles)

Why It’s #1:

The Teamster 2.0 is Speedo’s evolution of its classic pack—and it’s still the industry benchmark. This bag is built to get beat up and still look good. From club swimmers to NCAA All-Americans, this is the go-to pack you’ll see behind the blocks. It’s roomy enough for gear-heavy days and balanced enough to take on team travel. The padded straps don’t dig, even when you’ve packed enough gear for a weekend invite.

🥈 2. ARENA Team 45 Backpack

BUY NOW – Approx Price: $65

✅ Best Value for Serious Swimmers

What We Like:

Massive 45L capacity is ideal for swimmers with lots of gear

Mesh side pockets fit a parka or large water bottle

Front zip pocket and laptop sleeve make it versatile for school and swim

Why It’s Great:

Arena knows its audience, and the Team 45 doesn’t overcomplicate things. This is the gear hauler for the grind: dual side pockets for your fins and pull buoy, a large main compartment for towels, and enough structure to stand upright on the pool deck. It doesn’t have a hard goggle case like Speedo, but at this price, it’s a powerhouse.

🥉 3. SPEEDO Printed Teamster 2.0 35L Backpack

BUY NOW – Approx Price: $68

✅ Same Function, More Personality

What We Like:

All the performance of the #1 ranked bag

Limited-edition designs and prints for standout swimmers

Goggle case + removable wet/dry compartment included

Why It’s Great:

If you love the Teamster 2.0 but want to show some personality, this is the move. The limited prints change each season, so it’s a great way to rock something that looks unique on the pool deck. Same elite features, same durability—just louder.

4. ARENA Spiky III 45 Backpack

BUY NOW – Approx Price: $85

What We Like:

Breathable mesh inserts on all sides keep the bag aired out

Padded shoulder straps for long walks between buses, hotels, and decks

Separate front pocket for dry gear, shoes, or snacks

Why It’s Great:

Spiky III is Arena’s high-performance alternative to the Teamster, with more ventilation and a slightly more open layout. This is a favorite for swimmers who have a dedicated mesh bag or want to keep their gear separated. It can swallow a parka, suit bag, and post-practice snack stash without blinking. It also dries faster than most bags in this size class.

5. Alliance 30L Backpack

BUY NOW – Approx Price: $82

What We Like:

Sleek external design with water-resistant bottom

Smart internal layout with tech sleeve and hidden pockets

Padded hip belt and ergonomic shoulder straps

Why It’s Great:

The Alliance has a more compact profile at 30L, making it a good fit for leaner packers or older swimmers who know exactly what they need. It’s sharp, modern, and transitions well from pool deck to travel. If you’re not carrying half the locker room, this is the cleanest-looking bag on the market.

6. ARENA Spiky III 45 Allover Backpack

BUY NOW – Approx Price: $90

What We Like:

Same functionality as the base Spiky III

Full-body prints offer an aggressive design upgrade

Why It’s Great:

Same structure and features as the standard Spiky III, but with flair. If you want to coordinate your backpack with your suit, cap, or personality, the Allover gives you more colorways and attitude. High style meets high volume.

7. DOLFIN Medium Backpack

BUY NOW – Approx Price: $35

✅ Best Budget Backpack for New Swimmers

What We Like:

Lightweight and compact

Simple design with basic wet/dry separation

Affordable for younger or newer swimmers

Why It’s Great:

This is the “first swim backpack” for age-groupers or part-time swimmers. It won’t carry the weight of a full-blown travel meet, but it does the job for local practices and light gear. Think of it as a solid step up from a drawstring bag—and much more durable.

8. SPORTI Equipment Mesh Backpack

BUY NOW – Approx Price: $17

✅ Best Secondary Bag for Deck Gear

What We Like:

Huge open capacity for fins, paddles, kickboard, snorkel

Mesh design dries fast—no mildew

Simple drawstring closure and ID window

Why It’s Great:

It’s not a backpack—it’s a deck bag, and every swimmer needs one. Pair this with any of the above backpacks and you’ve got a perfect combo: one for dry gear, one for the soaked stuff. The price is right, and it handles the mess.

