The Ultimate Guide to Buying Swim Paddles: What You Need to Know

When it comes to improving your swim game, there are few pieces of equipment as essential—or as overlooked—as swim paddles. Whether you’re training for a major competition or just looking to refine your technique, the right paddles can be a game-changer. But with so many options out there, how do you know which paddles are right for you?

First things first: not all paddles are created equal. Some are built to increase resistance and build muscle strength, while others focus on helping you fine-tune your technique. From sleek, hydrodynamic designs that reduce drag to oversized, power-building paddles that give your arms a serious workout, the variety can be overwhelming.

But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. This guide will break down everything you need to know to choose the perfect set of paddles—whether you’re a seasoned pro or a budding swim star just starting to explore the benefits of strength training in the pool.

Note: SwimSwam is independently owned and operated. We are not owned by a nonprofit, governing body, or a retail company. If you order via these affiliate links in this post, you help support our mission of unbiased, athlete-first journalistic swim coverage. Let’s dive in.

1. Speedo Power Paddle Plus

Price: Approx. $21

Overview: The Speedo Power Paddle Plus is a great choice for swimmers looking to improve their strength and technique in the water. These paddles are designed to provide added resistance, helping swimmers develop stronger strokes. With a focus on comfort and performance, they are versatile enough for both beginners and advanced swimmers.

What Makes It Great:

Increased Resistance: The Power Paddle Plus is designed to create more resistance, making it perfect for building strength in the shoulders and arms.

Ergonomic Design: The paddles are shaped to mimic the natural motion of the stroke, reducing strain and ensuring a comfortable fit.

Durable Material: Constructed from durable plastic, these paddles are built to withstand regular use without cracking or breaking.

Ideal For: Swimmers who want to improve arm strength and technique through resistance training. Ideal for both training and fitness purposes.

2. Speedo Nemesis Contour Paddles

Price: Approx. $22

Overview: The Speedo Nemesis Contour Paddles are designed to help swimmers improve their stroke mechanics while providing comfort and support. The contoured shape allows for natural water flow, ensuring a more effective training session.

What Makes It Great:

Ergonomic Contour: The paddle’s curved design helps to improve stroke technique, especially for freestyle and butterfly.

Comfort Fit: With adjustable straps, these paddles offer a secure and comfortable fit, reducing hand fatigue during longer training sessions.

Enhanced Stroke Power: The design is aimed at maximizing resistance, thus improving upper body strength.

Ideal For: Swimmers seeking a paddle that helps refine stroke technique while building strength and power.

3. Speedo Tech Paddle

Price: Approx. $25

Overview: The Speedo Tech Paddle is a smaller, more compact paddle that focuses on improving technique and increasing stroke efficiency. It is a great choice for swimmers who want to work on their hand entry and recovery without overloading their muscles.

What Makes It Great:

Small, Compact Design: These paddles offer less resistance compared to larger paddles, making them perfect for technique-focused swimmers.

Finger Holes for Better Control: The paddle features small finger holes to provide a more secure grip and help with hand positioning in the water.

Lightweight Construction: The lightweight design ensures minimal strain on the arms while still providing an effective training tool.

Ideal For: Swimmers looking to refine their technique and improve hand positioning without excessive resistance.

4. Speedo I.M. Tech Paddle

Price: Approx. $21

Overview: The Speedo I.M. Tech Paddle is designed specifically for Individual Medley (I.M.) swimmers. It’s a versatile paddle with an ergonomic design that targets all four strokes (freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly).

What Makes It Great:

Multi-Stroke Focus: This paddle is designed to be used for all four strokes, making it perfect for I.M. swimmers.

Ergonomic Shape: The paddle’s shape allows for better water flow and less drag, making it effective for technique enhancement.

Comfortable Fit: Adjustable straps ensure a snug fit, enhancing comfort during longer practice sessions.

Ideal For: Swimmers who focus on I.M. and want a versatile paddle to enhance technique and strength for all strokes.

5. Sporti Power Swim Paddles

Price: Approx. $12

Overview: The Sporti Power Swim Paddles are great for swimmers looking to increase upper body strength. Their larger surface area creates significant resistance, helping to build muscle endurance while improving stroke technique.

What Makes It Great:

Large Paddle Surface: Provides significant resistance, helping swimmers to build arm strength and power.

Durable Construction: Made of sturdy plastic that holds up well to frequent use in training sessions.

Adjustable Straps: Easy to adjust, ensuring a secure fit for different hand sizes.

Ideal For: Swimmers who want to increase resistance during training and build upper body strength.

6. Sporti Swim Paddles

Price: Approx. $7.80

Overview: The Sporti Swim Paddles are a budget-friendly option for swimmers seeking to improve stroke mechanics and strength. These paddles are ideal for swimmers of all skill levels, offering a good balance between comfort and performance.

What Makes It Great:

Affordable Option: Great for swimmers on a budget who still want effective training tools.

Comfortable Fit: Designed with adjustable straps for a secure fit.

Light Resistance: Ideal for swimmers focusing on technique and stroke refinement rather than muscle building.

Ideal For: Swimmers seeking an affordable paddle for technique training.

7. FINIS Agility Paddle Floating

Price: Approx. $25

Overview: The FINIS Agility Paddle Floating is a unique design that helps swimmers focus on proper hand entry and technique. The floating design makes it easy to use for beginners and advanced swimmers alike.

What Makes It Great:

Floating Design: The paddles float in the water, helping swimmers maintain proper hand positioning and technique.

Hand Positioning: Encourages swimmers to maintain the proper hand shape and position during the stroke.

No Straps: The lack of straps provides a more natural feel and encourages swimmers to actively grip the water.

Ideal For: Swimmers looking to refine hand positioning and improve technique.

8. FINIS Manta Swim Paddles

Price: Approx. $25

Overview: The FINIS Manta Swim Paddles feature a unique design that helps swimmers develop proper technique by allowing them to focus on their hand entry and stroke recovery.

What Makes It Great:

Innovative Design: The paddles are shaped like manta rays, allowing for a more natural feel in the water.

Focus on Technique: Designed to improve stroke efficiency and hand placement without overloading the swimmer with excessive resistance.

Comfortable Fit: With no straps, the paddles naturally fit into the swimmer’s hand, promoting a more natural stroke.

Ideal For: Swimmers focused on improving stroke efficiency and hand technique, especially for freestyle and butterfly.

9. FINIS Iso Hand Paddles Strapless Isolation Paddles

Price: Approx. $26

Overview: The FINIS Iso Hand Paddles are strapless paddles designed to help swimmers isolate their hand and arm movements during their strokes. These paddles help improve stroke technique by emphasizing the proper hand entry and grip.

What Makes It Great:

Strapless Design: Encourages swimmers to focus on hand placement and technique.

Targeted Resistance: The design allows swimmers to feel the water better and isolate arm movements, improving efficiency.

Comfortable Fit: The ergonomic design ensures that the paddles stay securely in place while promoting better technique.

Ideal For: Swimmers seeking to isolate hand movements and refine their technique without relying on excessive resistance.

10. Arena Elite Hand Paddle 2

Price: Approx. $24

Overview: The Arena Elite Hand Paddle 2 is a high-quality paddle designed to enhance stroke mechanics while building strength. Its versatile design makes it suitable for various strokes, helping swimmers improve their overall performance.

What Makes It Great:

Ergonomic Shape: The Elite Paddle’s shape improves stroke mechanics and provides effective resistance.

Durable Material: Made from long-lasting materials, the paddles can withstand heavy use.

Adjustable Straps: Ensures a secure fit for various hand sizes.

Ideal For: Competitive swimmers looking to improve their technique and strength for various strokes.

11. Arena Vortex Evolution Hand Paddle

Price: Approx. $25

Overview: The Arena Vortex Evolution Hand Paddle is a high-performance paddle designed to increase resistance and power output during training. Its advanced design helps swimmers focus on technique while also building strength.

What Makes It Great:

Advanced Design: The Vortex Evolution features a unique shape that maximizes resistance while maintaining a comfortable fit.

Improved Stroke Mechanics: Helps swimmers improve their stroke efficiency and hand entry.

Durable and Long-Lasting: Made from premium materials that withstand rigorous use.

Ideal For: Swimmers who want to enhance strength while improving stroke mechanics.

12. Mizuno Technical Swim Paddles

Price: Approx. $30

Overview: The Mizuno Technical Swim Paddles are designed to improve stroke power and technique. The ergonomic shape ensures that swimmers can build muscle strength while refining their stroke.

What Makes It Great:

Ergonomic Shape: Supports proper stroke mechanics and minimizes drag.

Durable Construction: The paddles are made from high-quality, durable plastic, perfect for frequent use.

Adjustable Straps: The straps provide a customizable fit, ensuring comfort during long training sessions.

Ideal For: Swimmers looking to build strength and refine their stroke technique.

ORDER YOUR SWIM PADDLES HERE!

Looking for other swim product reviews and guides? See more here:

2025 Best Budget-Friendly Tech Suits for Competitive Swimmers: A Buyer’s Guide

The Best Budget Friendly Swimming Goggles for Training and Racing: A Comprehensive Review

The Best Swim Fins for Training and Technique: A Comprehensive Review

The 12 Best Swim Snorkels in 2025: Reviewed by SwimSwam

The 12 Best Swimming Kickboards for Swim Training: A Complete Guide

Thanks for supporting SwimSwam’s news and content!