SEC Champion Andrew Taylor Will Transfer To ASU After Landing In The Portal Due To Roster Cuts

SEC champion Andrew Taylor will swim for the Arizona State Sun Devils next fall. Taylor completed his first two collegiate seasons at the University of Florida. He battled injuries during his sophomore season and was cut from the Gators after a round of roster cuts in Gainesville.

The SEC has reportedly set a 22-man roster limit for its men’s swimming and diving teams in anticipation of the House vs. NCAA settlement being approved, though the issue of roster limits is causing Judge Claudia Wilken to delay granting her final approval.

Taylor is from Clearwater, Florida and captured the 2024 SEC title in the 1650 freestyle from the early timed finals as a freshman (14:38.71). He was also seventh in the 500 freestyle (4:13.81), helping the Florida men win the 2024 SEC team title. Taylor improved further at NCAAs, taking third with a lifetime best 14:37.80. He narrowly missed finals in the 500 freestyle earlier in the meet, placing 17th in a personal best 4:13.10.

Taylor struggled with injuries during his sophomore season and did not qualify for the NCAA Championships. He did swim at the SEC Championships, scoring only in the ‘C’ final of the 400 IM with a personal best 3:44.70.

While Arizona State has developed a strong reputation for its sprinting prowess, Zalan Sarkany won the first of his two 1650 freestyle NCAA titles while in a Sun Devil cap. Taylor’s lifetime best in the 500 and 1650 freestyle would have ranked second on the Sun Devils’ depth chart this season behind senior Daniel Matheson (4:12.71/14:35.58). His 400 IM lifetime best would rank fourth.

This is the second high-profile transfer from Florida to Arizona State this offseason. Recently Adam Chaney, a key piece of many of Florida’s NCAA record-setting and winning relays, announced he would use his fifth-year of eligibility with the Sun Devils. Chaney was originally slated to return to Florida but did not compete for the Gators this season and entered the transfer portal in January as a graduate transfer.

So far, Arizona State has added SEC champion Taylor, NCAA champion Chaney, and NCAA All-American Remi Fabiani, and ACC finalist JT Ewing via the transfer portal this NCAA offseason.

