UW-Green Bay Gets New $65,000 Video Board, Other Renovations, Years After Near-Elimination

The University of Wisconsin – Green Bay has taken another step forward in its recovery with a number of improvements to their aquatic center facilities that includes a new $65,000 video board.

The facelift at the pool comes amid other positive momentum for the NCAA Division I program which included the reinstatement of athletics scholarships for the 2024-2025 season four years after they were eliminated in a budget measure.

“These renovations are key to our program continuing to get back to its championship makeup,” head coach Alex Lewis said. “The university and athletic department are continuing to invest in our program and we couldn’t be more excited for our future.”

He added that the improvements are getting alumni excited about the program again.

Other enhancements included a repainting and repairs to piping under the pool, funded by the state, and an overhauled weight room that the program shares with other

Lewis says the next goal is to fundraise for new blocks.

The program is a burgeoning success story; from the brink of elimination to a school building. UWGB was able to hire a full-time assistant coach and a graduate assistant last season; in the first three years of Lewis’ tenure as head coach, it was just him and a diving coach.

The school also took its first winter training trip since 2019 when they went to Coral Springs, Florida for a week during the winter break.

The UWGB men finished 6th out of 7 teams and the women finished 6th out of 7 teams at last year’s Horizon League Championships. A year prior, both teams finished last in the conference.