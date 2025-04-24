State Champion Diver From Massachusetts Among 3 High School Seniors Killed In Car Crash

Concord-Carlisle High School in Massachusetts is mourning the tragic deaths of three students, one of whom was a state champion diver.

Seniors Jimmy McIntosh, Hannah Wasserman and Maisey O’Donnell all died in a car crash in Florida on Monday night while on spring break. A fourth student is still in critical condition.

The students were riding in an SUV when it collided with a tractor-trailer truck on U.S. Highway 98 in the Florida panhandle.

McIntosh and Wasserman died at the scene, while O’Donnell passed away at the hospital.

O’Donnell was a two-time diving champion for Concord-Carlisle, which won its third straight MIAA Division I state championship back in February.

O’Donnell won the diving competition with 457.60 points, repeating as champion after winning the title in 2024 with 468.55 points.

Maisey’s sister, Emmy O’Donnell, wrote a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram page.

“I don’t really have words. I never thought this day would come. I love you more than anything in this world. You were my sister but my best friend. There was never a day that you weren’t there for me when i needed you most. You were so kind, funny and smart. I remember the times when it felt like nothing else mattered and it was just you and me laughing together. To those who knew you , you were so special. You were so full of light and potential. I don’t know what to do without you. You were my inspiration and my role model in everything i did. I will always remember every drive to school, vacation, food and gym run. You will always be so loved by everyone. I know you will always be watching over me and i promise to make you proud. Rest easy.”

Maisey O’Donnell had planned on diving for Williams College (MA) once she graduated high school.

“Very quiet leader,” said Joe Chirico, O’Donnell’s club coach at Boston Area Diving, to CBS News. “People looked up to her because of her skill and she was kind, she was gentle.”

A message from Superintendent Dr. Laurie Hunter to families Wednesday morning warned of a fraudulent GoFundMe page that has been circulating to cover funeral costs for Wasserman. Hunter said the fraudulent page had been reported to GoFundMe and urged people not to donate to the page.