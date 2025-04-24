Llew Ladomirak Commits To NYU With NCAA DIII Scoring Potential In Freestyle Events

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Llew Ladomirak will trade Palo Alto for New York City this fall as she’s announced her commitment to New York University’s class of 2029.

“I am so excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at New York University! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me get to this point and who have supported me throughout this process! I am so grateful to Coach Trevor for giving me this amazing opportunity and I cannot wait to be a part of this incredible team. GO VIOLETS!!

Ladomirak is a versatile sprinter who adds value to the NYU program from the 50 to 500 freestyle. She won the 200 freestyle at the 2024 CIF Central Coast Section Championship in a lifetime best 1:48.93 and took third in the 500 freestyle, helping the Palo Alto girls to a second-place overall finish.

Recently, it is her sprint freestyle events that have made a jump. She swam a lifetime best 23.26 at the Oceanside Speedo Sectionals at the end of February, placing seventh. Then, she placed 9th in the 100 freestyle after swimming a lifetime best 50.73 in prelims. It marked her first time under the 51-second mark and her 50 freestyle time was about a half-second improvement on her best that time last year.

Best Times (SCY):

50 freestyle: 23.26

100 freestyle: 50.73

200 freestyle: 1:48.93

500 freestyle: 4:55.88

The NYU women recorded a program-best finish at the 2025 DIII NCAA Championships, finishing a close second to MIT. Ladomirak could help the Violets in their effort to claim the program’s first NCAA title in her freshman season. Her 50, 200 and 500 freestyle lifetime bests all would have made finals at this year’s big dance in Greensboro.

Ladomirak’s 200 freestyle time would have made the ‘A’ final and taken fourth, while her 50 and 500 freestyle bests would have made the ‘B’ final, placing 14th and 15th, respectively. Her 100 freestyle best would have put her just outside the finals picture and as it’s unlikely she’ll want to pull the 50/500 freestyle double, she’ll aim to develop her 100 freestyle as her third scoring event in the NCAA schedule.

Of course, Ladomirak’s primary events make her a strong recruit for NYU’s relays as well. She will overlap for one year with NYU superstar Kaley McIntyre, the DIII record holder in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Ladomirak will be a strong relay asset but will also give the Violets the opportunity to shore up more sprint freestyle points at the conference and national levels.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.