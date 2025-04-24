Summer McIntosh Training For 2025 Worlds In France

Canadian Olympic superstar Summer McIntosh is continuing to train in France with CN d’Antibes under coach Fred Vergnoux.

SwimSwam originally reported that McIntosh attended a three-week altitude training camp in the Pyrenees Mountains with CN d’Antibes.

The club recently shared on social media that McIntosh is still preparing for the 2025 Worlds with the program.

“☀️ Summer in Antibes 🔥🥇 Triple gold medalist at the last Paris Olympics, @summerrmcintosh has been training in Antibes pools for several weeks 🏊 ♀️ With the World Championships in Singapore coming up in July, the Canadian has chosen @fred_vergnoux facilities and coach @TAG‘s wise advice to do some of her preparation 🇨🇦 Soon find an interview with the champion on our networks 🎥 Welcome home, Summer 💪😁”

CN d’Antibes trains at the World Aquatic Training Centre in the south of France. Many national teamers from Latin American, Caribbean, and African countries train with the team under Vergnoux. Before CN d’Antibes, Vergnoux served as the head coach of the Belgian National Team for about a year. He worked for nine years at Spain’s National Training Center prior to that, leading names such as Mireia Belmonte Garcia to Olympic success.

McIntosh, who recently added three gold medals and world records to her resume at 2024 Short Course World Championships, makes the move to France from Florida. There, the 18-year-old trained for the Paris Olympics with the Sarasota Sharks under Brent Arckey.

In February, however, McIntosh announced this season would be her last season with Arckey and that she was in search of a permanent pro training group. The star mentioned Bob Bowman’s Texas group as an option she’s considering.

McIntosh is one of several superstars opting to train in a different part of the world for the post-Olympic year. Instead of returning to his U.S. training base, world record holder Leon Marchand opted to temporarily train in Australia under Dean Boxall to kick off the year. Italian Olympic Champions Thomas Ceccon and Nicolo Martinenghi also left their home country for training stints down under. All of the aforementioned swimmers said that they believed a change of scenery would benefit their long-term motivation and growth.