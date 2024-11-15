Italian Stars Ceccon (Auastralia) and Martinenghi (Verona) Declare Their New Training Homes

The careers of two of Italy’s brightest swimming talents, Thomas Ceccon and Nicolo Martinenghi, are undergoing significant transformations as they prepare for future challenges. These pivotal changes mark an important moment in the national swimming landscape.

Ceccon in Australia at St. Peter’s: A Strategic Pause for Growth

Thomas Ceccon, Olympic champion in men’s 100m backstroke, has announced a bold move: a six-to-seven-month training stint in Australia, away from the competitive circuit during the winter season. This new chapter, set to begin in early 2025, is designed to help him prepare for the 2025 Long Course World Championships in Singapore.

After eight years of training in Verona, Italy, Ceccon decided to seek new challenges in a different environment. The decision is rooted in the opportunity to train alongside elite athletes under the guidance of Dean Boxall at St. Peter’s Western Swimming Club, one of the most renowned training centers in the world. The club is known for its strong roster of Olympic-level talent, including Mollie O’Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus.

Titmus, widely regarded as one of the greatest swimmers of her generation, has amassed an impressive collection of Olympic medals, including four golds, three silvers, and one bronze. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, she claimed gold in the 400m freestyle and the 4x200m freestyle relay, as well as silver in the 200m and 800m freestyle. Training alongside athletes of this caliber is seen as an invaluable opportunity for Ceccon to enhance his skills and mindset in preparation for future competitions.

While most of Boxall’s biggest stars are women, SPW also put Kai Taylor, Elijah Winnington, and Jack Cartwright on the Australian Olympic Team in men’s races. In total, 10 members out of 44 on the Australian team were from the club.

Ceccon has also chosen to skip the Short Course World Championships in Budapest this December, focusing instead on long-term goals. This decision reflects a strategic approach, aimed at avoiding excessive physical and mental strain while preparing for key events in 2025.

Martinenghi Moves to Verona: A Necessary Shift

Nicolo Martinenghi, Olympic gold medalist in the men’s 100m breaststroke, has also made a significant change in his career by relocating to Verona. There, he will train under Matteo Giunta, a highly regarded coach who has previously worked with Federica Pellegrini, one of Italy’s most celebrated swimmers.

This move marks the conclusion of a long and successful partnership with his former coach, Marco Pedoja. The decision was largely influenced by the closure of the Marco Sartori pool in Busto Arsizio, which had made training conditions increasingly challenging. According to Pedoja, the lack of suitable facilities made it essential for Martinenghi to find a center that could better support his preparation and goals.

Despite the end of their collaboration, Pedoja has expressed full support for Martinenghi’s decision. During the finals of the firs day of Italian SC Open Championships, he emphasized that his partnership with Martinenghi had allowed him to achieve the pinnacle of success for any coach. Pedoja now looks forward to focusing on his role as a federal coach, using his experience to nurture the next generation of Italian swimmers.

For Martinenghi, the decision to move to Verona rather than exploring options abroad, such as Australia or the United States, was also influenced by a desire to remain close to his family. This choice ensures a balance between continuity in his training and access to the resources needed to pursue further success.

A Bright Future for Italian Swimming

Both Ceccon and Martinenghi demonstrate a forward-thinking approach to their careers, embracing changes that are likely to shape their paths to new heights. These transitions highlight their dedication to growth and long-term success, even when faced with significant challenges.

With Pedoja shifting his focus to fostering young talent and Ceccon and Martinenghi pursuing new opportunities, Italian swimming continues to solidify its reputation as a center of excellence. Ceccon’s move to train with Dean Boxall’s elite team, alongside athletes like Ariarne Titmus and Mollie O’Callaghan, is expected to bring fresh insights and advancements, strengthening Italy’s position as a leader on the global swimming stage.