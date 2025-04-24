Gui Caribe’s 47.10 Puts Two Brazilians In 100 Free All-Time Top 10 For First Time Since 1988

During the third finals session of the 2025 Brazilian Swimming Championships, Gui Caribe demonstrated that his short course improvements this season have translated to long course success.

After securing silver medals in both the 50 and 100 freestyle at the 2024 Short Course World Championships in Budapest, Caribe set new personal bests in short course yards at the 2025 NCAA Championships last month.

His progress was evident, but a standout performance in long course was still missing. Not anymore. On Wednesday, he won the 100 freestyle in Rio de Janeiro with a time of 47.10 seconds, splitting 22.23/24.87.

This is the fastest time in the world this season, surpassing Kyle Chalmers‘ 47.27 from earlier this month.

It’s the third time Caribe has broken the 48-second barrier. His previous personal best was 47.82 from 2022, meaning he hadn’t improved his long course time in nearly two and a half years.

Year 50 Split Second 50 Split 100 Time 2022 23.12 24.70 47.82 2024 22.66 25.29 47.95 2025 22.23 24.87 47.10

“I’m very happy,” Caribe said post-race. “I’ve been chasing this for almost two and a half years. It’s gratifying to return to this pool, where I first swam a 47, and once again set a personal best.

“Now I’m going after the 46, and I have a few years ahead of me to bring that world record back to Brazil.”

Caribe is now the 10th fastest performer of all time in this event, tied with James Magnussen‘s time from the 2012 Australian Olympic Trials.

With Cesar Cielo ranking 3rd all-time with his 46.91 then-world record set at the 2009 World Aquatics Championships, this marks the first time since 1998 that two Brazilian swimmers are in the all-time top 10 for the men’s 100m freestyle.

In 1998, Fernando Scherer clocked 48.69 at the Goodwill Games in East Meadow, ranking as the 3rd fastest performer at the time, behind only Alexander Popov (48.21) and Matt Biondi (48.42). Scherer’s time also placed him atop the world rankings that year, ending Popov’s seven-year reign.

At that time, Gustavo Borges was the 5th fastest performer in history with his 49.02 from the 1996 Olympics.

Cielo, Scherer, and Borges have become legends in Brazilian swimming, all earning Olympic medals and numerous international accolades. Is Caribe on the path to joining them?

Other results from the third finals session of the Brazilian Nationals, serving as trials for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore: