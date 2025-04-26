Berlin Swim Open Day 1 Finals: Elendt Cracks 1:06 Barrier In 100 Breast

2025 Berlin Swim Open

Friday, April 25th – Sunday, April 27th

Prelims at 9:30am local (3:30am ET)/Finals at 4pm local (10am ET)

Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark, Berlin, Germany

LCM (50m)

Anna Elendt headlined Day 1 of the Berlin Swimming Open, as she cracked the 1:06 barrier in the 100 breaststroke to rank #4 in the world this year. You can read more about that swim here.

The Texas-based swimmer dominated tonight’s final to win by over five and a half seconds, as she backed up her season-best 1:07.01 from this morning with her fastest swim since 2022. With splits of 31.15-34.82, she was a hundredth faster than the time she went to win silver in Budapest that summer

Rafael Miroslaw out-touched 2005-born Philipp Peschke in the men’s 200 freestyle 1:47.48 to 1:47.69, as the two were the only swimmers under the 1:50 mark. Miroslaw was up by half a second at the 50, 24.55 to 25.06, and was outsplit by Peschke on each of the next three 50s as he just managed to hold on at the end.

This was an impressive swim by Peschke, taking half a second off his entry time of 1:48.24 and keeping all four 50s under 28 seconds. He’s put himself squarely in the running to be on the men’s 4×200 free relay this summer with that, ranking as the fourth-fastest German this year. His time tonight was faster than two of the splits Germany had in the Paris final where they finished eighth.

For Miroslaw, this appears to be the first long course race of the season in this event, and is slightly slower than the 1:46.11 he went in April last year. He shaved three-hundredths off his time from prelims.

His best time stands at the 1:45.83 he went in April 2023, and after being over a second off his best time in yards at NCAAs he will need to take some time off to hit the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut. Lukas Martens is likely to swim the event after going 1:45.55 in Stockholm two weeks ago, so an ‘A’ cut would be necessary for Miroslaw to join him.

Cedric Buessing was the runaway winner in the men’s 400 IM, winning by over ten seconds in a time under the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut for the event. After throwing down a time of 4:20.18 to lead prelims by 14 seconds, he knocked four seconds off this evening to go 4:16.11. That included a very solid 1:11.91 breaststroke split, a good sign at this point in the season for the Olympic finalist.

A nailbiting finish in the men’s 50 backstroke went to National Record holder Ole Braunschweig, as he untouched Vincent Passek 24.89 to 24.91. That marked Passek’s second time under 24 seconds after his 24.87 this morning, slicing nearly a quarter of a second off his previous best of 25.11.

The two remain as the top-two Germans this season, and both got under the ‘A’ cut of 25.11 for Singapore this summer. Braunschweig holds the German record with the 24.57 he swam in Fukuoka in 2023.

Melvin Imodou, the fourth-place finisher in the 100 breaststroke in Paris, took first in the event today as the only man under 1:02. He was just over the minute mark, swimming a time of 1:00.32 to take a dominant win.

Other Winners