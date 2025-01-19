Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Summer McIntosh Spending Three Weeks At Altitude In France

by Will Baxley 3

January 19th, 2025 Canada, Europe, International, News

Canadian superstar Summer McIntosh is currently on a three-week training camp in the south of France with six-time Olympic coach Fred Vergnoux.

Photos have been shared on social media of McIntosh and some of Vergnoux’s multinational training group, CN d’Antibes, hitting the slopes in the Pyrenees Mountains town of Font-Romeu. This town is home to France’s National Altitude Training Centre.

CN d’Antibes usually trains at the World Aquatics Training Centre in Antibes, a pool opened in 2023 by World Aquatics in collaboration with the French Swimming Federation and the club. Antibes is about a five hour drive west of Font Romeu.

For the last year and a half, Vergnoux has coached CN d’Antibes. Before that, he served as the head coach of the Belgian National Team for about a year. He worked for nine years at Spain’s National Training Center prior to that, leading names such as Mireia Belmonte Garcia to Olympic success.

McIntosh’s current training base, where she trained to three Olympic golds, is in Florida with Brent Ackey and the Sarasota Sharks. Prior to Sarasota, she swam at the High Performance Center – Ontario under Ben Titley (who is now in Spain). Her age groups roots lie at the Etobicoke Swim Club in the Toronto area.

You
35 seconds ago

I wish more swimmers would normalize these type of things. Leon swimming for a bit in AUS, Madden for a good while in the UK and Summer in France (granted for just 3 weeks). I think these are great for all aspects of growth.

Regan Smith 56 and 53 100 back
7 minutes ago

How does altitude adjustment work? Does it benefit/make times faster?

Doe
49 minutes ago

Is that noe ponti?

