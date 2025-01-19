Summer McIntosh Spending Three Weeks At Altitude In France

Canadian superstar Summer McIntosh is currently on a three-week training camp in the south of France with six-time Olympic coach Fred Vergnoux.

Photos have been shared on social media of McIntosh and some of Vergnoux’s multinational training group, CN d’Antibes, hitting the slopes in the Pyrenees Mountains town of Font-Romeu. This town is home to France’s National Altitude Training Centre.

CN d’Antibes usually trains at the World Aquatics Training Centre in Antibes, a pool opened in 2023 by World Aquatics in collaboration with the French Swimming Federation and the club. Antibes is about a five hour drive west of Font Romeu.

For the last year and a half, Vergnoux has coached CN d’Antibes. Before that, he served as the head coach of the Belgian National Team for about a year. He worked for nine years at Spain’s National Training Center prior to that, leading names such as Mireia Belmonte Garcia to Olympic success.

McIntosh’s current training base, where she trained to three Olympic golds, is in Florida with Brent Ackey and the Sarasota Sharks. Prior to Sarasota, she swam at the High Performance Center – Ontario under Ben Titley (who is now in Spain). Her age groups roots lie at the Etobicoke Swim Club in the Toronto area.