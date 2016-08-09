SwimSwam

News

New FINA Bylaws Take Effect Jan. 1

With the coming of the new year comes the installation of FINA’s updated bylaws, as decided by the swimming federation earlier this year.

  1 Comment

Read more »

News

FINA Holds Development Clinic in Palestine

As part of FINA’s development program, FINA representative John Stathis conducted a development clinic for Palestinian coaches in Ramallah, Palestine October 29th through…

  Comment First!

Read more »

News

Spain’s RFEN Hires New Technical Staff, Vergnoux Gets Promoted

La Real Federación Española de Natación (RFEN), Spain’s National Governing Body for aquatic sports, will welcome in the new year…

  Comment First!

Read more »

News

Adam Peaty Earns Queen’s MBE Honors

Adam Peaty is on the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List for 2016.

  Comment First!

Read more »

Powerlist

WATCH NC State’s Stewart Swim 43.9 100 Back in Old School Jaked
Simone Biles Wins AP Female Athlete of the Year Over Ledecky
The 12 Swimmers You See at Your Local Swim Meets
Daughter of Olympic Medalist Tells Ellen DeGeneres Swimming Is Boring
Russia Admits To Widespread Doping Operation At The Olympics
2016 Swammy Awards: Age Group Swimmer of the Year – 15-16
Cordes On Training With Sergio Lopez: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com
Comparing D3 Powerhouse Emory to D1 Teams
10 Things Swimmers Miss When They Stop Swimming
2016 Swammy Awards: NCAA Men’s Coach Of The Year
2016 Swammy Awards: NCAA Male Swimmer of the Year
Best Swimming Photos 2016: Above the Surface The Best Underwater Swimming Photos of 2016 Cleveland Swimmer Organizes Fundraiser Swim Meet For Autism Speaks 2016 Scottish SC Championships Photo Vault PHOTO VAULT: SCAD Women Receive NAIA National Championship Rings 2016 Short Course World Championships: Day Four Photo Vault 2016 Short Course World Championships: Day Three Finals Photo Vault