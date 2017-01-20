Fritch’s transition into the head coaching job comes as former Head Coach David Marsh steps away from his CEO position with SwimMAC.
Drury swimmer Wen Xu has passed away after suffering what is believed to have been a seizure during the team’s practice on Thursday.
Rachel Hendricks, of Campolindo High School and Orinda Aquatics in Moraga, California, has committed to swim for the Davidson College Wildcats next fall.
St. Louis, Missouri native Melissa Melnick has verbally committed to swim for the Northwestern University Wildcats next season.
Kathleen Dawson of Scotland lowered her own national record in the women’s 50m backstroke tonight.
