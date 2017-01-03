SwimSwam

Europe

Adidas Swim Is Proud to Announce Sponsorship of Swim Atlanta

Adidas and The Original Swimwear Company are proud to announce the recent signing of Swim Atlanta to its roster of sponsored teams, effective January 1st, 2017.

  Comment First!

Read more »

News

Horton’s Pier To Pub Lead Snapped At The End By Victor Sam Sheppard

It was a déjà vu moment for Australian Mack Horton when his Pier to Pub open water lead was cut to nil by winner Sam Sheppard.

  2 Comments

Read more »

Video

Video: The Real Reason Swimmers Never Can Hangout With You

Constantly telling your non-swimmers friends that you can’t hang out? Not sure they believe you? Watch this video and then share

  Comment First!

Read more »

News

WATCH: St. Cloud State University Training Trip Video

St. Cloud State University Swimming and Diving traded in the cold winter of Minnesota for the warm sun in San Jaun, Puerto Rico for their annual winter training trip.

  Comment First!

Read more »

News

WATCH: Virginia Tech Swim&Dive Training Trip Video

The Virginia Tech Swimming and Diving team had the right idea when making a training trip video – start it off with belly flops and beach dryland, then work into the actual swimming.

  Comment First!

Read more »

Powerlist

Rio Olympians Top 2017 Austin PSS Psych Sheet
Tyler Clary To Coach High School Swimming At Hotchkiss School
Dagny Knutson’s Lawsuit Drags On, Appealing Judge’s Order
Rio Olympic Stadium in State of Abandonment,”Handed Over to the Cats”
SwimSwam Pulse: 56.2% Support Age-Based Tech Suit Ban
World Champion James Guy Kicks Off Quadrennial With Move To Bath
Mainland Boys Break Public High School 200 Meter Free Relay Record
Chase Kalisz Bigger and Stronger: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com
Allard: US Sports Academy Should Rescind Awards For Wielgus, Paterno
The Top 20 Most-Commented SwimSwam Stories of 2016, Excluding Recaps
What’s The Best Advice For New Swim Parents?
Funkier Athletes That Starred in 2016 Dagály Aquatics Arena Nearing Completion (Photo Vault) Best Swimming Photos 2016: Above the Surface The Best Underwater Swimming Photos of 2016 Cleveland Swimmer Organizes Fundraiser Swim Meet For Autism Speaks 2016 Scottish SC Championships Photo Vault PHOTO VAULT: SCAD Women Receive NAIA National Championship Rings