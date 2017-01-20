SwimSwam

News

Watch Japan’s Ippei Watanabe Crush 2:06.67 2Breast World Record

You’ve read about Ippei Watanabe’s new 200m breaststroke World Record, now see how the race went down in Tokyo.

College

Georgia Sweeps Emory on Senior Day, Clark Clocks 21.49 50 Backstroke

Chase Kalisz swam just one individual event against the Emory Eagles on Saturday, winning the 100 back, but Georgia’s depth was more than enough

College

Arkansas Women Roll Kansas for Senior Day Win

With nine different athletes winning individual events, the Arkansas Razorbacks topped the visiting Kansas Jawhawks on Senior Day

College

Columbia Men Down Navy on Senior Day for Sixth Straight Dual Win

The Columbia Lions men hosted the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, and closed their home dual meet season with a perfect 4-0 record

College

Wyoming Women, Air Force Men Split in Tight Conference Battle

Mountain West Conference rivals Wyoming and Air Force split a pair of tightly-contested dual meets on Friday

