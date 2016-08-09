With the coming of the new year comes the installation of FINA’s updated bylaws, as decided by the swimming federation earlier this year.
1 Comment
Read more »
As part of FINA’s development program, FINA representative John Stathis conducted a development clinic for Palestinian coaches in Ramallah, Palestine October 29th through…
Comment First!
La Real Federación Española de Natación (RFEN), Spain’s National Governing Body for aquatic sports, will welcome in the new year…
Adam Peaty is on the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List for 2016.