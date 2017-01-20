SwimSwam

College

Purdue Men and Women Defeat Michigan State at Home

Kaersten Meitz led the way for the Purdue women, winning the 200 free in a speedy 1:47.91 and dominating the 500 free by 20 seconds in 4:45.91.

Training

A Sneak Peak into a Tennessee Workout – Part 1

Always wondered what a D1 college workout looked like? Curious what the purpose and rationale is behind each and every set? Today we take a deep dive into a University of Tennessee workout.

Lifestyle

Shouts From The Stands: Synchronized Swimming: Is It Really A Sport?

Is synchronized swimming really a sport? Despite the doubt of many people, synchronized swimming is one of the most underrated but most difficult sports, and it certainly deserves to be in the Olympic games.

News

World Record Holder Fran Halsall Announces Retirement from Swimming

British Swimming superstar Fran Halsall has announced her retirement from competitive swimming after a decade at the top level of the…

College

Madisyn Cox speaks on snapping Georgia’s 22-year Dual streak (Video)

The Texas Longhorns accomplished a feat that hasn’t been done in over 2 decades when they defeated the Georgia women on Saturday afternoon

2017 Arena Pro Swim Series - Austin

Matt Grevers: “It’s good to know I can still predict my times” (Video)

What a swim for Matt Grevers, who posted a huge 53.31 in his first big meet since the 2016 Olympic Trials

