Ed Moses to Star in Netflix’s New “Ultimate Beastmaster”

2000 Olympic gold medalist Ed Moses is will on an out-of-water physical challenge on Netflix’s “The Beastmaster,” premiering next month.

10 Tips to Improve Parent-Coach Relationships

“Parents today are out of control,” say a number of swim coaches. Don’t get me wrong; club coaches do appreciate us. They say, “We wouldn’t be able to exist without parents. Most parents are great.” Followed by, “But…”

Watch: 3-Time Big Ten Champ Gia Dalesandro of Indiana Talks “Grit”

Watch as three-time Big Ten champion Gia Dalesandro talks about her experience with Indiana Swimming and Diving and what “Grit” means to her.

How To Build A Champion Powered Travel & Food Plan

I’m sitting on a 3.5-hour airplane ride and the thought occurred to me that most people really struggle with their food plan when traveling.

7 Reasons to Love SwimSwam Magazine

Here are 7 reasons to subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine. #1 – You can still get the “2016 Olympic Year in Review” with the Michael Phelps cover.

 

