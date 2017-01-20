You’ve read about Ippei Watanabe’s new 200m breaststroke World Record, now see how the race went down in Tokyo.
Chase Kalisz swam just one individual event against the Emory Eagles on Saturday, winning the 100 back, but Georgia’s depth was more than enough
With nine different athletes winning individual events, the Arkansas Razorbacks topped the visiting Kansas Jawhawks on Senior Day
The Columbia Lions men hosted the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, and closed their home dual meet season with a perfect 4-0 record
Mountain West Conference rivals Wyoming and Air Force split a pair of tightly-contested dual meets on Friday