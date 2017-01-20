SwimSwam

News

Terry Fritch to Replace David Marsh as Head Coach of SwimMAC Carolina

Fritch’s transition into the head coaching job comes as former Head Coach David Marsh steps away from his CEO position with SwimMAC.

  4 Comments

College

Defending NCAA Division II Champion Dies During Drury Practice

Drury swimmer Wen Xu has passed away after suffering what is believed to have been a seizure during the team’s practice on Thursday.

  29 Comments

News

I Will Never Swim Without These Again

Swimming needs more entertainment. We’re here to provide just that.

  

College Recruiting

California IMer Rachel Hendricks Commits to Davidson

Rachel Hendricks, of Campolindo High School and Orinda Aquatics in Moraga, California, has committed to swim for the Davidson College Wildcats next fall.

  

College Recruiting

Juniors Qualifier Melissa Melnick Verbally Commits to Northwestern

St. Louis, Missouri native Melissa Melnick has verbally committed to swim for the Northwestern University Wildcats next season.

  

News

Dawson Downs 50 Back Scottish Record At McCullagh Memorial Meet

Kathleen Dawson of Scotland lowered her own national record in the women’s 50m backstroke tonight.

  1 Comment

Powerlist

