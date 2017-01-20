SwimSwam

News

Hosszu Takes Gold In 3 Of 5 Events On Last Night Of Golden Tour Nice

Katinka Hosszu earned 3 more wins in Nice, personifying her Iron Lady moniker.

High School

North Canton Hoover Girls Set Two National SCM High School Records

The girls of North Canton Hoover High School in Canton, Ohio set a pair of national public high school records in the 200 meter medley and 200 meter free relays last week.

News

Patriot Boys, James Madison Girls Prevail in Northern VA Championship

MacLean’s Sinead Eksteen broke the regional record in the 200 free of U.S. National Teamer Cassidy Bayer, who missed the meet with a knee injury.

College

Grant Shoults Downs 10-Year-Old Pool Record as Stanford Beats USC

Shoults swam to a 4:18.40 to win the race, finishing 4 seconds ahead of fellow Stanford freshman True Sweetser (4:22.53).

College Recruiting

Winter Juniors Qualifier Michelle McCord Verbally Commits to Illinois

Michelle McCord of Creekview High School and Chattahoochee Gold has verbally committed to swim for the University of Illinois next season.

News

Double victory for SV Würzburg at German National Team Championships

On Saturday and Sunday, Germany’s swimming league „1. Bundesliga“ had it’s final event in Essen for women and men. The…

