Christou & Siskos Lead Greek Roster For 2025 World Championships

2025 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Saturday, July 26th – Sunday, August 3rd (pool swimming)
- OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
With the 2025 World Aquatics Championships on the horizon, we now know who will represent the nation of Greece in Singapore later this month.
28-year-old Olympic medalist Apostolos Christou leads the charge, joined by some bubbling young talent emerging beneath the surface.
23-year-old Stergios-Marios Bilas made the grade, courtesy of his 50m free and 50m fly performances at the Greek Championships in June. He is the reigning European Junior Championships gold medalist in the latter and silver medalst in the former from the 2024 edition in Belgrade.
Apostolos Siskos has also already proven himself a formidable competitor, registering a new national record of 1:54.66 in the men’s 200m backstroke to rank #2 in the world heading into Singapore.
On the women’s side, mainstay Anna Ntountounaki heads up the roster, with the 29-year-old having put up a new 5om fly national record of 25.63 earlier this year to rank 7th in the world on the season.
Greek Roster for 2025 Singapore
Apostolos Christou
Stergios-Marios Bilas
Apostolos Papastamos
Vangelis Makrygiannis
Apostolos Siskos
Dimitris Markos
Daniel Giourtzidis
Anna Ntountounaki
Nora Drakou
Georgia Damasioti
Artemis Vasilaki
Konstantinos Englezakis
Konstantinos Stamou
Savvas Thomoglou
Nicoletta Pavlopoulou
Of the election of swimmers, swimming superintendent Nikos Xylouris stated, “Congratulations to our male and female swimmers who managed to achieve the qualification limits and be included in the delegation for the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
I want to wish them continued success in their preparation and, above all, that they remain healthy until the games so that they can try with all their might to achieve their goals and dreams.”