Christou & Siskos Lead Greek Roster For 2025 World Championships

2025 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, July 26th – Sunday, August 3rd (pool swimming)

OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore

LCM (50m)

With the 2025 World Aquatics Championships on the horizon, we now know who will represent the nation of Greece in Singapore later this month.

28-year-old Olympic medalist Apostolos Christou leads the charge, joined by some bubbling young talent emerging beneath the surface.

23-year-old Stergios-Marios Bilas made the grade, courtesy of his 50m free and 50m fly performances at the Greek Championships in June. He is the reigning European Junior Championships gold medalist in the latter and silver medalst in the former from the 2024 edition in Belgrade.

Apostolos Siskos has also already proven himself a formidable competitor, registering a new national record of 1:54.66 in the men’s 200m backstroke to rank #2 in the world heading into Singapore.

On the women’s side, mainstay Anna Ntountounaki heads up the roster, with the 29-year-old having put up a new 5om fly national record of 25.63 earlier this year to rank 7th in the world on the season.

Greek Roster for 2025 Singapore

Apostolos Christou

Stergios-Marios Bilas

Apostolos Papastamos

Vangelis Makrygiannis

Apostolos Siskos

Dimitris Markos

Daniel Giourtzidis

Anna Ntountounaki

Nora Drakou

Georgia Damasioti

Artemis Vasilaki

Konstantinos Englezakis

Konstantinos Stamou

Savvas Thomoglou

Nicoletta Pavlopoulou

Of the election of swimmers, swimming superintendent Nikos Xylouris stated, “Congratulations to our male and female swimmers who managed to achieve the qualification limits and be included in the delegation for the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

I want to wish them continued success in their preparation and, above all, that they remain healthy until the games so that they can try with all their might to achieve their goals and dreams.”