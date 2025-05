Swimming Roster Index For The 2025 World Championships

The 2025 World Championships are quickly approaching as competition will begin in Singapore later this summer. Swimming events are scheduled for July 26-August 3.

We’ll continue updating the index as more rosters are announced and will do our best to add in additional qualifiers or substitutions as they become available. If you see an official roster or an update that we missed, let us know in the comments.

Below, we’ve listed every member federation of World Aquatics, the international governing body for swimming. We’ve organized countries by their World Aquatics continental association, and within each continent, the nations are listed alphabetically.

Russia was originally slated to host 2025 Worlds but the event was moved to Singapore in 2023. 28 Russian athletes competed under “Neutral Athletes B” at the 2024 Short Course World Championships. Notably, Olympic medalist Kliment Kolesnikov was granted neutral status earlier this month.