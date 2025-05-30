Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Clareburt, Fairweather Headline New Zealand Roster For Singapore

2025 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2025 World Championships are nearly upon us, with action kicking off about two months from now in Singapore.

We’ve been tracking the rosters as they’ve been announced, with our index linked in the bullets above.

The latest lineup to be revealed is that of New Zealand, with the nation sending a 12-strong squad to race in the pool and open water swimming events.

Olympic finalist and multi-national record holder Lewis Clareburt and fellow Olympian and world champion Erika Fairweather headline the lineup, which also includes six newcomers.

Among the new faces is that of Milana Tapper, the Thomas Fraser-Holmes-trained breakout star from the recently concluded New Zealand Championships. Tapper ripped a big-time personal best of 1:57.95 at that Singapore qualifying competition to finish behind Fairweather in the women’s 200m freestyle.

Tapper had never before been under the 2:00 barrier entering the meet but suddenly she became her nation’s 3rd-best performer ever in the event. She trains under TFH at Griffith University.

Amber George is another debutant after having earned her roster slot in the women’s 50m back by becoming New Zealand’s #2 female swimmer ever.

At the 2023 World Championships, Fairweather represented the sole Kiwi medalist, earning bronze in the women’s 400m free. Last year in Doha, New Zealand finished 7th in the swimming medal table, capturing 4 medals. Hardware went to Fairweather who won 400m free gold, 200m free silver and 800m free bronze. Clareburt was the men’s 400m IM champion.

Name
Aquablack Number
Club
Coach
Role

Lewis Clareburt

257

Club 37

Mitch Nairn

Pool Swimmer

Louis Clark

Debutant

North Shore

Graham Hill

Open Water Swimmer

Caitlin Deans

276

Neptune & Swim Dunedin

Lars Humer

Pool Swimmer

Erika Fairweather

266

North Shore

Graham Hill

Pool Swimmer

Amber George

Debutant

Coast

Michael Weston

Pool Swimmer

Finn Harland

Debutant

Coast

John Gatfield

Pool Swimmer

Andrew Jeffcoat

279

United

Andy McMillan

Pool Swimmer

Savannah-Eve Martin

Debutant

Coast

Michael Weston

Pool Swimmer

Zoe Pedersen

Debutant

Coast

John Gatfield

Pool Swimmer

Laura Quilter

245

Coast

Self Coached, supported by Michael Weston

Pool Swimmer

Milana Tapper

Debutant

St Peter’s & Griffith University

Tom Fraser-Holmes

Pool Swimmer

Eve Thomas

270

Coast

Michael Weston

Pool Swimmer

The coaches and support staff selected:

Name
Organisation
Role

Graham Hill

Swimming NZ & North Shore

Head Coach

Mitch Nairn

Club 37

Assistant Coach

Michael Weston

Coast

Assistant Coach

Matthew Ingram
 

Manager

