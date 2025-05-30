Clareburt, Fairweather Headline New Zealand Roster For Singapore

2025 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, July 26th – Sunday, August 3rd (pool swimming)

OCBC Aquatic Centre

Singapore

LCM (50m)

The 2025 World Championships are nearly upon us, with action kicking off about two months from now in Singapore.

We’ve been tracking the rosters as they’ve been announced, with our index linked in the bullets above.

The latest lineup to be revealed is that of New Zealand, with the nation sending a 12-strong squad to race in the pool and open water swimming events.

Olympic finalist and multi-national record holder Lewis Clareburt and fellow Olympian and world champion Erika Fairweather headline the lineup, which also includes six newcomers.

Among the new faces is that of Milana Tapper, the Thomas Fraser-Holmes-trained breakout star from the recently concluded New Zealand Championships. Tapper ripped a big-time personal best of 1:57.95 at that Singapore qualifying competition to finish behind Fairweather in the women’s 200m freestyle.

Tapper had never before been under the 2:00 barrier entering the meet but suddenly she became her nation’s 3rd-best performer ever in the event. She trains under TFH at Griffith University.

Amber George is another debutant after having earned her roster slot in the women’s 50m back by becoming New Zealand’s #2 female swimmer ever.

At the 2023 World Championships, Fairweather represented the sole Kiwi medalist, earning bronze in the women’s 400m free. Last year in Doha, New Zealand finished 7th in the swimming medal table, capturing 4 medals. Hardware went to Fairweather who won 400m free gold, 200m free silver and 800m free bronze. Clareburt was the men’s 400m IM champion.

Name Aquablack Number Club Coach Role Lewis Clareburt 257 Club 37 Mitch Nairn Pool Swimmer Louis Clark Debutant North Shore Graham Hill Open Water Swimmer Caitlin Deans 276 Neptune & Swim Dunedin Lars Humer Pool Swimmer Erika Fairweather 266 North Shore Graham Hill Pool Swimmer Amber George Debutant Coast Michael Weston Pool Swimmer Finn Harland Debutant Coast John Gatfield Pool Swimmer Andrew Jeffcoat 279 United Andy McMillan Pool Swimmer Savannah-Eve Martin Debutant Coast Michael Weston Pool Swimmer Zoe Pedersen Debutant Coast John Gatfield Pool Swimmer Laura Quilter 245 Coast Self Coached, supported by Michael Weston Pool Swimmer Milana Tapper Debutant St Peter’s & Griffith University Tom Fraser-Holmes Pool Swimmer Eve Thomas 270 Coast Michael Weston Pool Swimmer

The coaches and support staff selected: