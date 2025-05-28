Hansson Sisters, Victor Johansson Highlight Swedish Roster For 2025 World Championships

Sweden will send ten swimmers to the 2025 World Championships that are scheduled to take place in Singapore at the end of July. Swimming events are scheduled for July 26-August 3.

Highlighting the women’s roster are sisters Sophie Hansson and Louise Hansson. Both represented Sweden at last summer’s Paris Olympic Games. There Sophie finsihed 13th in semifinals of the 100 breast (1:06.96) while Louise made the final of the 100 butterfly as she was 8th in a 57.34. Louise also made semifinals of the 100 back finishing 15th (1:00.47).

As expected, World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom is absent from the roster. Sjostrom announced at the end of 2024 that she would not compete in 2025. Then in February, Sjostrom announced that she was pregnant with her first child and is due in August. She reaffirmed her commitment to training for the 2028 LA Olympics in hopes of competing in her 6th Olympics.

Highlighting the men’s roster is Victor Johansson who represented the country at the Paris Olympics. There he finished 16th in the 800 free, 17th in the 1500 free, and 18th in the 400 free. He was slated to swim in thee 10km open water event but did not race following doctors recommendation.

Erik Persson also highlights the men’s roster as he made semifinals of the 200 breast in Paris last summer. He qualified 7th out of prelims in a 2:10.35 and finished 13th in semifinals in a 2:10.11.

Full Swedish Roster

Men:

Robin Hanson

Elias Persson

Erik Persson

Victor Johansson

Daniel Kertesz

Women: