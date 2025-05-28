Daniil Pancerevas And Jack Madoch Transferring To Texas A&M

Daniil Pancerevas and Jack Madoch have both announced they will transfer to Texas A&M and begin this fall during the 2025-2026 school year. Both will travel to Texas from Virginia as Pancerevas arrives from Virginia Tech while Madoch arrives from the University of Virginia.

“I’m excited to announce that I’ll be continuing my academic and athletic journey at Texas A&M University. I’m incredibly thankful for the past two years at Virginia Tech — it’s been an amazing experience. The experiences, friendships, and growth I’ve had here will stay with me forever. I want to thank the coaches for believing in me and giving me this opportunity .It truly meant the world to me. Looking forward to this next chapter. Gig ’em!”

Pancerevas arrives with two years of eligibility remaining. The Lithuanian native swam at ACCs in his freshman season. There he swam to a 21st place finish in the 200 IM (1:45.69), 27th place finish in the 200 free (1:36.10), and 40th place finish in the 100 free (44.15). He also time trialed the 200 free swimming a 1:35.71. This past season, he swam a season best 1:35.67 200 free at ACCs to finish 34th. He also was 39th in the 200 IM (1:47.33) and 51st in the 100 free (44.08).

Madoch arrives after spending the last two seasons at Virginia. He will notably reunite with Director of Swimming and Diving at Texas A&M Blaire Anderson after she previously spent time at Virginia.

Madoch finished his freshman season at ACCs, finishing 35th in the 50 free (19.85), 36th in the 100 fly (47.58), and 42nd in the 100 free (44.45). He also swam at ACCs as a sophomore and notably swam to a personal best 19.48 during a time trial in the 50 free. He also swam a 46.79 lifetime best in the 100 fly during a time trial.

The Texas A&M men finished 5th out of 11 teams at the 2025 SEC Championships with 790 points. They were jsut 6.5 points behind 4th place Georgia. Baylor Nelson led the team with 77 individual points at SECs but Nelson has announced he will transfer to Texas for this fall.