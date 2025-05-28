2025 European Open Water Champs: Mihalyvari Wins 10k In 2nd Time Ever Competing The Event

European Aquatics Open Water Swimming Championships Stari Grad 2025 – Day 1

The European Open Water Championships kicked off this morning in Stari Grad, a town in the Hvar island off the coast of Croatia. It marks the first time the town has hosted the event since being home to the inaugural European Open Water Championships in 1989.

Hungarians Kristof Rasovszky and Viktoria Mihalyvari got their country off on the right foot, sweeping open water swimming’s premier event, the 10k.

Women’s Recap

Viktoria Mihalyvari won the women’s 10k on her second time ever swimming the event competitively. As a pool swimmer and the 2022 European Champion in the 400 IM, it marks a seamless transition to open water for the 21-year-old. Mihalyvari made her move on the third lap, shooting up from 11th place to first. After briefly falling to 5th after the penultimate lap, she charged back to win with a final time of 1:57:27.34.

2.8 seconds behind the open water newcomer was veteran Ginevra Taddeucci. The 2024 Olympic bronze medalist, Taddeucci swam a consistent race to reap silver in 1:57:30.35. It’s the Italian’s first European Championship medal in this distance, adding to her two silvers in the 5k and mixed relay from last year.

German Lea Boy, best known for her 25k prowess, rounded out the podium in 1:57:34.38. She leveraged a strong back half to out-touch Poland’s Klaudia Tarasiewicz (1:57:34.52) and Hungary’s Bettina Fabian (1:57:34.65) for bronze.

Spain’s Paula Otero, who placed 6th, could be someone to look out for in the 5k tomorrow. Otero weaved in and out of the top of the pack. She led after the first lap before falling to 15th and then bouncing back to 2nd on lap 4. Her final position of six is her highest ever at an international meet.

Men’s Recap

For gold medalist Kristof Rasovszky, this result comes as no surprise and further solidifies his position as the world’s strongest 10k swimmer. The 28-year-old veteran set the tone of the race early on and never dipped below third place. In the end, he finished first by over two seconds with a time of 1:47:23.68.

With this gold medal, Rasovszky now holds the title of reigning Olympic gold medalist, world champion, and European Champion. Combined with his #1 position in the world rankings, Rasovszky leaves no doubt as to who the favorite at the World Champions in Singapore will be.

Coming in second and third, respectively, were the dynamic French duo of Logan Fontaine and Marc-Antoine Olivier. Though the two teammates ended up only .13 apart in the end (1:47:26.05 and 1:47:26.18), they had very different race strategies. Fontaine started the first lap of the race in 19th place and over 20 seconds behind the leading Risovszky. Throughout the race, he ascended through the ranks and overcame all but one swimmer on the last lap to take silver.

Olivier, on the other hand, never lost sight of the front pack. He stayed with the race and held off Italian swimmers Gregorio Paltrinieri and Andrea Filadelli by less than a tenth for the last spot on the podium.

Hungary’s David Betlehem, the reigning 5k champion for this meet, took the race out quickly alongside his teammate, Rasovszky. Betlehem even led the race after the second lap. In the final lap, however, he faded from 4th to 10th.

Men’s Top 5

Women’s Top 5

Tomorrow, swimmers will be back in action with the 5k.