2025 Australian Swimming Trials: Start List Released For Highly Anticipated Competition

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Monday, June 9th – Saturday, June 14th

SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia

Prelims at 11am local (9pm ET night before)/Finals at 7:30pm local (5:30am ET) nights 1&2; 7pm local (5am ET) nights 3-6

LCM (50m)

Swimming Australia World Championships Selection Criteria

The 2025 Australian Swimming Trials are nearly upon us, with action kicking off from the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre beginning on Monday, June 9th.

The competition serves as the primary qualification meet for this summer’s World Championships and World Junior Championships, with the Swimming Australian selection criteria linked above.

A maximum squad of 56 athletes (28 males and 28 females) may be selected for Singapore based on performances at these championships, with the World Aquatics ‘A’ cuts representing the minimum selection standards.

The usual suspects will be diving in for this elite event, including Olympic multi-gold medalist Kaylee McKeown who is entered in the women’s 50m/100m/200m backstroke events, along with the 50m freestyle.

21-year-old Isaac Cooper is set to contest the men’s 50m free, 50m back and 50m fly, following the announcement that Swimming Australia revised its qualification criteria in these events based on the fact that the stroke 50s have been added to the 2028 Olympic Games event schedule.

Late last year, Cooper said that he was “on break” and was going to “hit a massive reset button” on his swimming career, but the change in Olympic lineup seems to have motivated him back to the pool.

Jenna Forrester, Zac Stubblety-Cook, Kyle Chalmers, Sam Short, Flynn Southam, Elijah Winnington, Elizabeth Dekkers, Lani Pallister and Cameron McEvoy are just a handful of the other high-profile talent ready to make some noise on their way to qualifying for Singapore.

There are two big names absent from the list: one is Olympian Iona Anderson, who won silver on the women’s 400 medley relay and bronze in the mixed 400 medley relay at the Paris Olympic Games. The 19-year-old, who is Australia’s backstroke understudy to McKeown, has given no public indication as to why she isn’t entered.

One of the country’s top young male backstrokers, 16-year-old Henry Allan, is also missing from the entry lists. Allan swam 53.73 in the 100 backstroke to set the Australian Age Record in the event.

Look for additional articles highlighting the key races to watch as we comb through the entries with just days to go.