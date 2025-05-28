Sprinter Jack Schuster Transferring From Arizona State To Ohio State

Jack Schuster has announced he will join the Ohio State Buckeyes beginning for the 2025-2026 season. Schuster spent a year at Arizona State during the 2023-2024 season.

Schuster arrived at Arizona State and swam his first meet in January 2024. He finished his freshman season at the 2024 Pac-12 Championships. There he swam to a lifetime best 46.74 in the 100 fly. That also earned him a 17th place finish. He also was 19th in the 50 free (19.71) and 19th in the 100 free (43.44).

He did not compete for the Sun Devils this past season but swam in numerous club meets in spring 2025. He has two years of eligibility remaining after taking two gap years out of high school as well.

Schuster’s best SCY times are:

50 free: 19.60

100 free: 43.13

100 fly: 46.74

The Ohio State men finished 3rd at the 2025 Big Ten Championships with 1100 points, only 48 points behind 2nd place Michigan. Tomas Navikonis led the way with 76 individual points including Big Ten titles in the 100 and 200 freestyles.

Based on his best times, Schuster has the potential to make an immediate impact at the conference level. His best time in the 50 free and 100 free would have made the Big Ten ‘C’ final while his 100 fly is on the border of the ‘B’ and ‘C’ final. It took a 46.40 to make the 100 fly ‘B’ final. Freshman Matthew Klinge led the team in the 50 free and 100 fly this past season.

Hanson is not the only transfer to join Ohio State this fall as Isaac Fleig will also arrive from Arizona State. Fleig primarily specializes in distance freestyle. Rasmus Hanson will join OSU from Division II Fresno Pacific.