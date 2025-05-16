Isaac Fleig Transferring From Arizona State To Ohio State

Isaac Fleig will join the Ohio State Buckeyes for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year. Fleig most recently swam for Arizona State this past season.

Fleig originally committed to Kentucky in fall 2021 before changing his commitment to Wisconsin in August 2022. In December 2023, Fleig moved training bases at the club swimming level and also announced he would join Arizona State beginning in fall 2024. Originally from Cedarburg, Wisconsin, Fleig will make his return to the midwest.

Prior to his arrival at Arizona State, Fleig swam to a US Junior National Title in the LCM 1500 freestyle in summer 2023. He swam to a 15:19.90. He has since improved upon that time as he swam a 15:16.33 in July 2024.

As a freshman with the Sun Devils, Fleig competed in five meets. His final meet of the season was the dual meet against Arizona where he finished 4th in the 1000 freestyle. His season best times came from midseason when he swam a 4:25.13 500 free and a 15:05.26 1650 free.

Fleig’s lifetime best times:

500 free: 4:22.99 (December 2022)

1650 free: 15:04.50 (December 2023)

The Ohio State men finished 3rd at the 2025 Big Ten Championships with 1100 points, only 48 points behind 2nd place Michigan. Tomas Navikonis led the way with 76 individual points including Big Ten titles in the 100 and 200 freestyles.

Based on his best time in the 1650 freestyle, Fleig would have scored in the event at the conference level. His best time would have been 14th in the event. Mason Edmund notably led the team in the event with a 2nd place finish in a 14:45.81. It took a 4:20.80 to earn a second swim in the 500 freestyle. Edmund just finished his junior season so the two will overlap for one year.