Olympian Ruslan Gaziev Enters 2025 Canadian Trials Coming Off Suspension

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Saturday, June 7 – Thursday, June 12, 2025

Victoria, British Columbia

Victoria Saanich Commonwealth Place

LCM (50 meters)

Tokyo Olympian Ruslan Gaziev is slated to return to competition at the upcoming Canadian Swimming Trials after an 18-month hiatus due to a suspension for whereabouts failures handed down last year.

Gaziev registered three whereabouts failures in 2023, meaning he missed three doping tests when authorities arrived, so he was handed the year-and-a-half suspension that took effect on December 31, 2023, and will run through May 31, 2025, just in time for the Canadian Trials, which start on June 7.

The 25-year-old last competed in January 2024 at the Tim Welsh Classic, representing Ohio State in the NCAA as a graduate senior, while he last represented Canada internationally at the 2023 World Championships, serving as a relay-only swimmer and producing some quick splits, including a 47.30 leg in the final of the men’s 4×100 free relay.

Gaziev is entered in the men’s 50, 100 and 200 free at the upcoming Trials, and could prove to be a key addition to the men’s 4×100 free relay for the World Championships. At last summer’s Olympics, the Canadian quartet of Josh Liendo, Yuri Kisil, Finlay Knox and Javier Acevedo placed 6th in the final, and though all four members will be in action next week in Victoria, Acevedo has only entered the 50 back, so there’s an opening for Gaziev.

Gaziev’s flat start best time in the 100 free stands at 48.38, set at the 2023 Worlds, and he’s been as fast as 22.46 in the 50 free (2017) and 1:47.44 in the 200 free (2022).

The Toronto native represented Canada at the Tokyo Olympics in the men’s 4×100 free relay, serving as a prelim swimmer before winning silver in the mixed 4×100 free relay at the 2022 World Championships and adding three relay medals to his resume at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.