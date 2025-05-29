USA Swimming & NBC Sports Announce Media Rights Extension Through 2028

USA Swimming and NBC Sports jointly announced an extension of their media rights deal through 2028 on Thursday, keeping USA Swimming’s biggest events on NBC networks for the next three years.

The deal includes major domestic events like the U.S. National Championships and Pro Swim Series stops, along with the 2026 Pan Pacific Championships, which will return next summer after an eight-year hiatus, airing on NBC and Peacock.

This extension comes in addition to the media rights deal NBCUniversal announced with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) this past March, which extends through the 2036 Summer Games.

NBCUniversal’s previous deal with the IOC, signed in 2014, runs through 2032, so the upcoming 2028 Olympic Trials and Olympic Games in Los Angeles were already slated to be aired on NBC networks.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with NBC Sports through 2028, ensuring that fans across the country can continue to experience the thrill of elite swimming on one of the most iconic sports platforms in the world,” said Bob Vincent, Interim CEO of USA Swimming. “From the National Championships to the Olympic Team Trials and into the Los Angeles Olympic Games, NBC’s reach and storytelling elevates our athletes and the sport of swimming in an unparalleled manner.”

“For decades, swimming has provided so many of the most memorable moments at the Olympic Games, including last summer in Paris led by all-time great Katie Ledecky,” said Joe Gesue, SVP, NBC Sports Olympic & Paralympic Programming. “We are proud to partner with USA Swimming to follow the journeys of these incredible athletes for another four years on the road to LA28, and showcase their incredible stories and performances across all of our platforms.”

In 2017, NBC and USA Swimming struck a media rights deal that ran through 2024.