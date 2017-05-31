NBC And USA Swimming Strike Media Deal Through 2024

NBC Sports Group and USA Swimming have partnered on a media rights agreement that provides NBC Sports Group with exclusive television and digital streaming rights through 2024, both parties announced today.

As part of the agreement, NBC Sports Group will present extensive annual coverage of the six-stop Arena Pro Swim Series, Phillips 66 USA Swimming National Championships and Winter National Championships, plus the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships, a once-per-quad international competition featuring the United States, Australia, Canada and Japan.

Coverage of the events will be featured across NBC, NBCSN, and the recently-announced Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. In addition to television, coverage will include simultaneous streams on desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Content will be presented as part of the Olympic Channel partnership among NBCUniversal, the IOC, and the USOC.

“Swimming has provided countless signature moments at the Olympics, most recently in Rio with the astonishing and historic performances of Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, and, of course, Michael Phelps,” said Jim Bell, President, NBC Olympics Production and Programming. “With this deal, we’re excited to now be able to share even more of the sport that so many Americans love during the Games, and get to know some of the future stars in the pool.”

“Partnering with NBC through 2024 ensures that we can continue to grow TV and digital coverage of the sport,” said Mike Unger, USA Swimming Interim Chief Executive Officer. “NBC is a partner that has a shared interest in growing Olympic and swimming coverage and this extension helps us bring more swimming coverage to fans on TVs, computers, mobile devices and beyond.”

One of the most popular Olympic sports, swimming took center stage during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, with the swim team winning 33 medals, including 16 gold. Among the memorable moments were Michael Phelps winning six medals before retiring as the most decorated Olympian in history with 28 medals; Katie Ledecky’s dominant performance in Rio, winning five total medals including four gold; and Simone Manuel tying for gold in the 100m freestyle to become the first African-American woman to win an individual Olympic medal in swimming. Ledecky and Manuel are among the gold medalists expected to compete in most of NBC Sports’ coverage of these events, along with eight-time Olympic medalist Nathan Adrian, Rio 100m breaststroke champion Lilly King, and three-time Rio gold medal backstroke specialist Ryan Murphy.

Complete programming information will be announced at a later date.

