Championnats de France d’eau libre à Gravelines 2017 : aperçu à J-1

It’s that time of year again where we at SwimSwam rank out the top 20 high school swimming prospects in the upcoming NCAA recruiting class. It’s a butterfly-heavy class, and so fittingly, California flyer Eva Merrell is at the top of the list.

There are 6 stops on the 2017 Pro Swim Series, and one would assume a swimmer would have to swim most of the six to have a shot at the overall series points title. That’s unless you’re Katie Ledecky, of course. The laws of nature don’t fully apply to her.