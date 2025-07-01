Pieter Coetze Leads Chad Le Clos-Less South African Worlds Roster

2025 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, July 26th – Sunday, August 3rd (pool swimming)

OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

With the 2025 World Aquatics Championships on the horizon, we now know who will represent the nation of South Africa in Singapore later this month.

University of Virginia Cavalier Aimee Canny leads the women’s roster, joined by Kaylene Corbett and national record holders Erin Gallagher and Rebecca Meder.

21-year-old World Championships bronze medalist Pieter Coetze is poised to lead the men’s roster, one that is void of Olympic champion Chad le Clos.

As we reported, 33-year-old le Clos is bypassing this year’s World Championships, choosing instead to focus on rehabilitation of a back injury. In February, the Olympic icon anticipated this year’s World Aquatics World Swimming Cup in October as his comeback to competitive racing.

Along with Coetze, former University of Georgia NCAA champion Matt Sates will be in the mix on the men’s side, along with breaststroking ace Michael Houlie.

At the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, South Africa finished 11th in the overall swimming medal table, taking home 2 medals. Now-retired Tatjana Smith (nee Schoenmaker) won the women’s 200m breast and earned 100m breast silver.

In Doha, at the much less-attended 2024 World Championships, Coetze came away with South Africa’s sole medal, reaping bronze in the men’s 200m backstroke.