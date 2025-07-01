2025 European Junior Championships: Day One Finals Live Recap

2025 European Junior Championships

We’re entering day one of the 2025 European Junior Championships taking place in Šamorín, Slovakia.

This 51st edition of the European Junior Championships features girls aged 14-17 and boys aged 15-18. Heats begin at 9:30 AM local time (3:30 AM ET), and finals begin at 6:00 PM local time (12:00 PM ET) on each of the six days of racing.

Following along as we watch current and future stars in action, refreshing this post for the latest updates and reactions.

GIRLS 400 IM – FINAL

World Junior Record: 4:24.38 – Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2023

European Junior Record: 4:38.53 – Alba Vazquez Ruiz (ESP), 2019

European Record: 4:26.36 – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2016

Championship Record: 4:39.28 – Vivien Jackl (HUN), 2024

2024 European Junior Champion: Viven Jackl (HUN), 4:39.28

GOLD – Amalie Smith (GBR), 4:37.02 *Championship Record

SILVER – Noelle Benkler (GER), 4:39.01

BRONZE – Vivien Jackl (HUN), 4:40.40

We saw an upset in the first event of these European Junior Championships as 15-year-old Amalie Smith of Great Britain unleashed a huge personal best of 4:37.02 to top the girls’ 400m IM podium.

Smith cleared the field by just under two seconds, getting to the wall comfortably ahead of Germany’s Noelle Benkler of Germany who touched in 4:39.01.

Surprisingly, Vivien Jackl of Hungary, the winner of this event at the past two editions of this competition, fell to the bronze medal position in 4:40.40, outside the 4:39.28 Championship Record which brought her gold in 2024.

For Smith, tonight’s outing obliterated her former career-swiftest outing of 4:41.70 from the Luxembourg Euro Meet in January of this year. That established a new British Age Record for 15-year-old girls, so tonight’s performance erased that benchmark as well.

Smith now ranks as Great Britain’s 6th-best women’s 400m IM performer of all time across all ages.

Top 6 British Women’s LCM 400 IM Performers All-Time

Hannah Miley – 4:31.33, 2009 Aimee Booker (nee Willmott) – 4:33.01, 2014 Freya Colbert – 4:34.01, 2024 Abbie Wood – 4:36.66, 2025 Katie Shanahan – 4:36.67, 2024 Amalie Smith – 4:37.02, 2025

Not to be missed was the fact that runner-up Benkler’s time represented her first-ever foray under the 4:40 barrier as well. The German entered this meet with a PB of 4:43.51 put up just last month to win gold at the German Junior Championships. That means in a matter of just weeks, Benkler dropped over 4 seconds to land on the podium here.

GIRLS 200 FREE – SEMI-FINAL

World Junior Record: 1:53.65, Summer McIntosh (2023)

European Junior Record: 1:56.17, Nikolett Padar (HUN), 2023

European Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (2009)

Championship Record: 1:57.51, Isabel Gose (2019)

2024 European Junior Champion: Minna Abraham (HUN), 1:57.52

Top 8:

The semi-final of the girls’ 200m freestyle featured a tightly-packed field, with the top 6 performers all under the 2:00 barrier and within .75 of one another.

Italy’s 17-year-old Bianca Nannucci nabbed the top spot with a morning effort of 1:59.14, the 2nd-best performance of her career. She owns a PB of 1:58.35 en route to earning bronze in this event at last month’s Sette Colli Trophy.

Right behind her this evening was Maria Daza Garcia of Spain, putting her hat in the ring with a time of 1:59.46. She has also been in the 1:58 territory before, bringing a career-quickest result of 1:58.81 into this meet.

A pair of neutral athletes in Sofia Diakova and Kseniia Misharina are also in the mix, capturing the 3rd and 7th seeds, respectively. Lithuania also has a pair of athletes ready to vie for medals, with Sylvia Statkevicius logging 1:59.80 for the 5th seed and Ieva Jurkunaite at 1:59.89 for the 6th rank.

BOYS 200 FREE – SEMI-FINAL

World Junior Record: 1:42.97, David Popovici (2022)

European Junior Record: 1:42.97, David Popovici (2022)

European Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)

Championship Record: 1:45.26, David Popovici (2021)

2024 European Junior Champion: 1:47.74, Kristupas Trepocka (LTU)

Top 8:

Tajus Juska (LTU), 1:47.35 Christian Giefing (AUT), 1:47.58 Sander Sorensen (NOR), 1:47.99 Ahmet Mete Boylu (TUR), 1:48.35 Milan Vojtko (SVK), 1:48.99 Raphael-Sauveur Cristofini (FRA), 1:49.09 Tiago Fonseca Gomes (NED), 1:49.32 Alberto Ferrazza (ITA), 1:49.33

16-year-old Tajus Juska is hungry for gold in this boys’ 200m freestyle, ripping a solid morning performance of 1:47.35 to stake his claim for tomorrow night’s main event.

The Lithuanian National Age Group Record holder led his semi-final wire-to-wire, splitting 24.13/27.15 (51.28)/28.11/27.96 a he lowered his lifetime best to 1:47.35, his first time under the 1:48 barrier.

His previous NAG stood at the 1:48.16 posted in April of this year.

But Juska wasn’t alone in sub-1:48 territory as 2nd-seeded Christian Giefing (17) of Austria and Sander Sorensen of Norway both joined him.

Giefing turned in a speedy 1:47.58 to overtake his previous PB of 1:48.10 from last December, ready to deny Juska the gold.

As for Sorensen, the 18-year-old has been on fire as of late, establishing a new Norwegian national record of 1:46.48 in this event, a time he registered at April’s Bergen Swim Festival. That time would have grabbed the gold at the 2024 edition of these Euro Jrs, beating the 1:47.74 Lithuania’s Kristupas Trepocka clocked to top the podium.

GIRLS 50 BACK – SEMI-FINAL

World Junior Record: 27.49, Minna Atherton (2016)

European Junior Record: 27.51, Daria Vaskina (2019)

European Record: 27.10, Kira Toussaint (2021)

Championship Record: 27.74, Mary-Ambre Moluh (2022)

2024 European Junior Champion: 27.94 Sara Curtis (ITA)

Top 8:

BOYS 50 BACK – SEMI-FINAL

World Junior Record: 24.00, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

European Junior Record: 24.00, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

European Record: 23.80, Kliment Kolesnikov (2021)

Championship Record: 24.52, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

2024 European Junior Champion: 24.68, Mantas Kauspedas (LTU)

Top 8:

GIRLS 50 BREAST – SEMI-FINAL

World Junior Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

European Junior Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

European Record: 29.16, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2023

Championship Record: 29.75, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

2024 European Junior Champion: 31.27, Smilte Plytnykaite (LTU)

Top 8:

BOYS 50 BREAST – SEMI-FINAL

World Junior Record: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

European Junior Record: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

European Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)

Championship Record: 27.23, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

2024 European Junior Champion: 27.60, Nusrat Allahverdi (TUR)

Top 8:

BOYS 200 FLY – SEMI-FINAL

World Junior Record: 1:53.79, Kristof Milak (2017)

European Junior Record: 1:52.71, Kristof Milak (2018)

European Record: 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (2022)

Championship Record: 1:53.79, Kristof Milak (2017)

2024 European Junior Champion: 1:57.42, Vlad-Stefan Mihalache (ROU)

Top 8:

GIRLS 4×100 FREE RELAY – FINAL

World Junior Record: 3:36.19, Canada (2017)

European Junior Record: 3:39.91

European Record: 3:31.72, Netherlands (2009)

Championship Record: 3:40.10, Russia (2021)

2024 European Junior Champion: 3:41.12, Italy

BOYS 4×100 FREE RELAY – FINAL

World Junior Record: 3:15.49, United States (2023)

European Junior Record: 3:16.26, Russia (2019)

European Record: 3:08.32, France (2008)

Championship Record: 3:16.58, Italy (2009)

2024 European Junior Champion: 3:17.04, Italy

