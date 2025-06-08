USA Swimming Releases Finalized Roster For 2025 World Championships

USA Swimming released the finalized roster for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships on Sunday, following the conclusion of the 2025 U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis, Ind. Despite some confusion and missing names when the roster was first projected at IU Natatorium at the end of the last finals session, this list of names is similar to our projected version from Saturday night.

That means that 21 women and 26 men will represent the U.S. at the World Championships in Singapore. The women did not have any issues with the roster limit. There was some lineup shuffling on the final evening though, which accounts for the two differences from our projected roster. Claire Weinstein dropped the 1500 freestyle after finishing second from the early heats. Her decision bumped Jillian Cox, who finished third in the event, onto the World Championship roster.

Katie Ledecky passed on her individual slot in the 200 freestyle, which she earned after finishing second to Weinstein. That individual berth has gone to Torri Huske. There is an expectation that Huske will drop this event to ease her loaded schedule. She still has time to do that and if she does, the individual slot would be offered to Erin Gemmell. Gemmell won a swim-off against Anna Peplowski on Saturday to break their tie for fourth and is also on the Worlds team for the 4×100 freestyle relay.

Things got more complicated on the men’s side and the sixth-place 200 freestyle finisher, Kieran Smith, was left off the team for USA Swimming to comply with the maximum 26 athlete roster size. The men’s team was at roster limit heading into the 50 freestyle, the final event of the meet. Santo Condorelli finished second in the event, making a World Championship for his third country. The 50 freestyle second-place finisher is higher priority in USA Swimming’s selection procedures, so Smith will not make this year’s World Championship roster.

The men’s team has often bumped against the roster cap in the last four years, with the selection priorities deciding which swimmer gets left off the international roster. Ryan Held finished sixth at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in the 100 freestyle but was left at home due to roster limits. Michael Andrew missed the 2023 World Championship team as selection procedures prioritized relay-only swimmers over non-Olympic event winners.

The stroke 50s are now Olympic events. Considering that change, USA Swimming updated its selection procedures for the World Championship team, moving the 50s of stroke into Priority #1.

The other wrinkle is that only Bobby Finke was under the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut in the 800 freestyle final. Rex Maurer touched second and no one else has been under the ‘A’ Standard during the qualifying period (which opened in March 2024 after the Doha World Championships). So, Finke will be the only U.S. representative in the men’s 800 freestyle.

The 2025 U.S. National Championship also served as the selection meet for this summer’s World Junior Championship and World University Games. SwimSwam will release our projections for those two teams shortly.

