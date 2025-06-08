Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USA Swimming Releases Finalized Roster For 2025 World Championships

USA Swimming released the finalized roster for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships on Sunday, following the conclusion of the 2025 U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis, Ind. Despite some confusion and missing names when the roster was first projected at IU Natatorium at the end of the last finals session, this list of names is similar to our projected version from Saturday night.

That means that 21 women and 26 men will represent the U.S. at the World Championships in Singapore. The women did not have any issues with the roster limit. There was some lineup shuffling on the final evening though, which accounts for the two differences from our projected roster. Claire Weinstein dropped the 1500 freestyle after finishing second from the early heats. Her decision bumped Jillian Cox, who finished third in the event, onto the World Championship roster.

Katie Ledecky passed on her individual slot in the 200 freestyle, which she earned after finishing second to Weinstein. That individual berth has gone to Torri Huske. There is an expectation that Huske will drop this event to ease her loaded schedule. She still has time to do that and if she does, the individual slot would be offered to Erin Gemmell. Gemmell won a swim-off against Anna Peplowski on Saturday to break their tie for fourth and is also on the Worlds team for the 4×100 freestyle relay.

Things got more complicated on the men’s side and the sixth-place 200 freestyle finisher, Kieran Smith, was left off the team for USA Swimming to comply with the maximum 26 athlete roster size. The men’s team was at roster limit heading into the 50 freestyle, the final event of the meet. Santo Condorelli finished second in the event, making a World Championship for his third country. The 50 freestyle second-place finisher is higher priority in USA Swimming’s selection procedures, so Smith will not make this year’s World Championship roster.

The men’s team has often bumped against the roster cap in the last four years, with the selection priorities deciding which swimmer gets left off the international roster. Ryan Held finished sixth at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in the 100 freestyle but was left at home due to roster limits. Michael Andrew missed the 2023 World Championship team as selection procedures prioritized relay-only swimmers over non-Olympic event winners.

The stroke 50s are now Olympic events. Considering that change, USA Swimming updated its selection procedures for the World Championship team, moving the 50s of stroke into Priority #1.

The other wrinkle is that only Bobby Finke was under the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut in the 800 freestyle final. Rex Maurer touched second and no one else has been under the ‘A’ Standard during the qualifying period (which opened in March 2024 after the Doha World Championships). So, Finke will be the only U.S. representative in the men’s 800 freestyle.

The 2025 U.S. National Championship also served as the selection meet for this summer’s World Junior Championship and World University Games. SwimSwam will release our projections for those two teams shortly.

Roster By Event

Women Event Men
Gretchen Walsh 50 Freestyle Jack Alexy
Torri Huske Santo Condorelli
Gretchen Walsh 100 Freestyle Jack Alexy
Torri Huske Patrick Sammon
Claire Weinstein 200 Freestyle Luke Hobson
Torri Huske Gabriel Jett
Katie Ledecky 400 Freestyle Rex Maurer
Claire Weinstein Luca Mijatovic
Katie Ledecky 800 Freestyle Bobby Finke
Claire Weinstein N/A
Katie Ledecky 1500 Freestyle Bobby Finke
Jillian Cox David Johnston
Katharine Berkoff 50 Back Quintin McCarty
Regan Smith Shaine Casas
Regan Smith 100 Back Tommy Janton
Katharine Berkoff Jack Aikins
Claire Curzan 200 Back Jack Aikins
Regan Smith Keaton Jones
Lilly King 50 Breast Campbell McKean
McKenzie Siroky Michael Andrew
Kate Douglass 100 Breast Campbell McKean
Lilly King Josh Matheny
Kate Douglass 200 Breast Josh Matheny
Alex Walsh AJ Pouch
Gretchen Walsh 50 Butterfly Dare Rose
Kate Douglass Michael Andrew
Gretchen Walsh 100 Butterfly Shaine Casas
Torri Huske Thomas Heilman
Caroline Bricker 200 Butterfly Luca Urlando
Regan Smith Carson Foster
Alex Walsh 200 IM Shaine Casas
Phoebe Bacon Carson Foster
Emma Weyant 400 IM Carson Foster
Katie Grimes Rex Maurer
Simone Manuel 4×100 Freestyle Chris Guiliano
Kate Douglass Destin Lasco
Erin Gemmell Jonny Kulow
Anna Moesch Shaine Casas
Torri Huske 4×200 Freestyle Rex Maurer
Erin Gemmell Henry McFadden
Anna Peplowski Carson Foster
Bella Sims N/A

