2025 U.S. Nationals Day 5 Roster Update: 20 Women, 26 Men Projected to Represent USA at Worlds

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After five days of racing, it looks like 20 women and 26 men will represent Team USA in the pool at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

We’re aware that the roster that was announced in person at the end of competition didn’t include a number of male swimmers that we’ve included below, but we’re going to go ahead and publish our projections, and we’ll update later and try to provide explanations if the final official roster is different.

The women didn’t have any problems bumping up against the 26 swimmer roster cap, and they’re fitting to send a strong and experienced roster. We do expect some event lineup reshuffling, especially in the 200 free, where Katie Ledecky is expected to forego the 200 freestyle, and Torri Huske, who is next in line for a spot, is expected to do the same.

We had a couple surprises during the last two races for the men. First, Bobby Finke was the only man to clear the FINA ‘A’ standard in the 800 freestyle. We couldn’t find any other swimmer who made finals and had been under the ‘A’ cut during the qualifying period (dating back to March 2024), then it appears that Finke will be the only swimmer to represent the USA in that event. Second, a decade after he switched his sporting citizen from the US to Canada, Santo Condorelli touched 2nd in the 50 free, securing a roster spot. However, the US men were already at the roster cap max of 26, meaning that Kieran Smith, a mid-distance stalwart for the USA over the last few years, won’t make the team based on his 6th-place finish in the 200 freestyle.

Note: this is our best projection of what the roster may look like, based on the results and selection criteria. We’ve done our best to stay on top of a lot of moving pieces, but if you think we’re missing someone or an event on the list below, kindly let us know in the comments and we’ll make the fix if necessary.

Roster By Name

Women

Men

Roster By Event