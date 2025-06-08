2025 U.S. Nationals Day 5 Roster Update: 20 Women, 26 Men Projected to Represent USA at Worlds

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
After five days of racing, it looks like 20 women and 26 men will represent Team USA in the pool at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
We’re aware that the roster that was announced in person at the end of competition didn’t include a number of male swimmers that we’ve included below, but we’re going to go ahead and publish our projections, and we’ll update later and try to provide explanations if the final official roster is different.
The women didn’t have any problems bumping up against the 26 swimmer roster cap, and they’re fitting to send a strong and experienced roster. We do expect some event lineup reshuffling, especially in the 200 free, where Katie Ledecky is expected to forego the 200 freestyle, and Torri Huske, who is next in line for a spot, is expected to do the same.
We had a couple surprises during the last two races for the men. First, Bobby Finke was the only man to clear the FINA ‘A’ standard in the 800 freestyle. We couldn’t find any other swimmer who made finals and had been under the ‘A’ cut during the qualifying period (dating back to March 2024), then it appears that Finke will be the only swimmer to represent the USA in that event. Second, a decade after he switched his sporting citizen from the US to Canada, Santo Condorelli touched 2nd in the 50 free, securing a roster spot. However, the US men were already at the roster cap max of 26, meaning that Kieran Smith, a mid-distance stalwart for the USA over the last few years, won’t make the team based on his 6th-place finish in the 200 freestyle.
Note: this is our best projection of what the roster may look like, based on the results and selection criteria. We’ve done our best to stay on top of a lot of moving pieces, but if you think we’re missing someone or an event on the list below, kindly let us know in the comments and we’ll make the fix if necessary.
Roster By Name
Women
- Phoebe Bacon – 200 IM
- Katharine Berkoff – 50 back, 100 back
- Caroline Bricker – 200 fly
- Claire Curzan – 200 back
- Kate Douglass – 4×100 free relay, 200 breast, 50 fly, 100 breast
- Erin Gemmell – 4×100 free, 4×200 free
- Katie Grimes – 400 IM
- Torri Huske – 100 free, 4×200 free, 100 fly, 50 free
- Lilly King – 50 breast, 100 breast
- Katie Ledecky – 800 free, 200 free, 400 free, 1500 free
- Simone Manuel – 4×100 free relay
- Anna Moesch – 4×100 free
- Anna Peplowski – 4×200 free
- McKenzie Siroky – 50 breast
- Bella Sims – 4×200 free
- Regan Smith – 200 fly, 200 back, 50 back, 100 back
- Emma Weyant – 400 IM
- Claire Weinstein – 200 free, 800 free, 400 free, 1500 free
- Gretchen Walsh – 100 free, 50 fly, 100 fly, 50 free
- Alex Walsh – 200 breast, 200 IM
Men
- Jack Aikins – 200 back, 100 back
- Jack Alexy – 100 free, 50 free
- Michael Andrew – 50 breast, 50 fly
- Santo Condorelli – 50 free
- Shaine Casas – 4×100 free, 100 fly, 50 back, 200 IM
- Bobby Finke – 1500 free, 800 free
- Carson Foster – 200 fly, 4×200 free, 400 IM, 200 IM
- Chris Guiliano – 4×100 free relay
- Thomas Heilman – 100 fly
- Luke Hobson – 200 free
- Tommy Janton – 100 back
- Gabriel Jett – 200 free
- David Johnston – 1500 free
- Keaton Jones – 200 back
- Jonny Kulow – 4×100 free relay
- Destin Lasco – 4×100 free relay
- Josh Matheny – 200 breast, 100 breast
- Campbell McKean – 50 breast, 100 breast
- Quintin McCarty – 50 back
- Henry McFadden – 4×200 free
- Rex Maurer – 4×200 free, 400 free, 400 IM
- Luca Mijatovic – 400 free
- AJ Pouch – 200 breast
- Dare Rose – 50 fly
- Patrick Sammon – 100 free
- Luca Urlando – 200 fly
So is Michael Andrew on the team or not?
Well, as Michael Phelps said, by adding the three 50’s, they have made the Olympics look like summer league. It took years for the women and men to see the 1500 and 800 respectively added to the program. But in one fell swoop, 3 more sprints are added. Kieran Smith is off the team for a couple of 50 only swimmers. Ok, I know he was a 6th place relay finisher. Maybe most folks feel the added 50’s are exciting. To me, they are boring and I’d rather see Smith on the team. Maybe next they will be adding a moveable bulkhead and adding 25’s – LOL.
I’d rather the 50s be added than having an 11th guy on the roster who can swim a 1:46 low or 1:45 high be there for 1 prelim swim that can be replaced by 7 other people on the team.
PHOEEEEEBEEEEE BAAAAAACOOOON!
Hey Braden/Robert. Hypothetically is a swimmer was to qualify for WJs but also be entering college and qualify for WUGs which meet would they be prioritized for
World Juniors are the priority meet. If they decline World Juniors, they can’t go to WUGs.
Any update on the WUGS and Junior Worlds rosters?
I’ve got a rough draft, but I’d like to see the official Worlds roster from USA Swimming first.
I think Huske is going to swim the 200 free. It doesn’t really interfere with anything else for her. Busy schedule but she’s used to busy schedules at intl meets.
She is going to be wanted for a LOT of relays (4×1, 4×2, mixed MR + women’s MR. I’m assuming they would not want her on the mixed 4×1 because it’s not an Olympic event, but she could swim that one too).
I do wonder what lays ahead for Kieran Smith? Has he indicated whether or not he plans on continuing swimming for the future? It’s a tough landscape with a ton of youngsters rising up in his events
I mean if Trenton Julian’s been swimming for that long post grad without making teams since 2022 I’m sure Kieran could at least try an additional year
Isn’t Trenton’s father his coach? He probably gets a training discount.
When was the last time the Men’s team had 3 different high school swimmers?
Even 2 is rare, don’t think that happened since Phelps and Peirsol in 200. Edit: Think Crocker was also hs that year
Last year…