2025 U.S. Nationals Day 5 Roster Update: 20 Women, 26 Men Projected to Represent USA at Worlds

by Robert Gibbs 44

June 07th, 2025 News, Previews & Recaps

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After five days of racing, it looks like 20 women and 26 men will represent Team USA in the pool at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

We’re aware that the roster that was announced in person at the end of competition didn’t include a number of male swimmers that we’ve included below, but we’re going to go ahead and publish our projections, and we’ll update later and try to provide explanations if the final official roster is different.

The women didn’t have any problems bumping up against the 26 swimmer roster cap, and they’re fitting to send a strong and experienced roster. We do expect some event lineup reshuffling, especially in the 200 free, where Katie Ledecky is expected to forego the 200 freestyle, and Torri Huske, who is next in line for a spot, is expected to do the same.

We had a couple surprises during the last two races for the men. First, Bobby Finke was the only man to clear the FINA ‘A’ standard in the 800 freestyle. We couldn’t find any other swimmer who made finals and had been under the ‘A’ cut during the qualifying period (dating back to March 2024), then it appears that Finke will be the only swimmer to represent the USA in that event. Second, a decade after he switched his sporting citizen from the US to Canada, Santo Condorelli touched 2nd in the 50 free, securing a roster spot. However, the US men were already at the roster cap max of 26, meaning that Kieran Smith, a mid-distance stalwart for the USA over the last few years, won’t make the team based on his 6th-place finish in the 200 freestyle.

Note: this is our best projection of what the roster may look like, based on the results and selection criteria. We’ve done our best to stay on top of a lot of moving pieces, but if you think we’re missing someone or an event on the list below, kindly let us know in the comments and we’ll make the fix if necessary.

Roster By Name

Women

  1. Phoebe Bacon – 200 IM
  2. Katharine Berkoff – 50 back, 100 back
  3. Caroline Bricker – 200 fly
  4. Claire Curzan – 200 back
  5. Kate Douglass – 4×100 free relay, 200 breast, 50 fly, 100 breast
  6. Erin Gemmell – 4×100 free, 4×200 free
  7. Katie Grimes – 400 IM
  8. Torri Huske – 100 free, 4×200 free, 100 fly, 50 free
  9. Lilly King – 50 breast, 100 breast
  10. Katie Ledecky – 800 free, 200 free, 400 free, 1500 free
  11.  Simone Manuel – 4×100 free relay
  12. Anna Moesch – 4×100 free
  13. Anna Peplowski – 4×200 free
  14. McKenzie Siroky – 50 breast
  15. Bella Sims – 4×200 free
  16. Regan Smith – 200 fly, 200 back, 50 back, 100 back
  17. Emma Weyant – 400 IM
  18. Claire Weinstein – 200 free, 800 free, 400 free, 1500 free
  19. Gretchen Walsh – 100 free, 50 fly, 100 fly, 50 free
  20. Alex Walsh – 200 breast, 200 IM

Men

  1. Jack Aikins – 200 back, 100 back
  2. Jack Alexy – 100 free, 50 free
  3. Michael Andrew – 50 breast, 50 fly
  4. Santo Condorelli – 50 free
  5. Shaine Casas – 4×100 free, 100 fly, 50 back, 200 IM
  6. Bobby Finke – 1500 free, 800 free
  7. Carson Foster – 200 fly, 4×200 free, 400 IM, 200 IM
  8. Chris Guiliano – 4×100 free relay
  9. Thomas Heilman – 100 fly
  10. Luke Hobson – 200 free
  11. Tommy Janton – 100 back
  12. Gabriel Jett – 200 free
  13. David Johnston – 1500 free
  14. Keaton Jones – 200 back
  15. Jonny Kulow – 4×100 free relay
  16. Destin Lasco – 4×100 free relay
  17. Josh Matheny – 200 breast, 100 breast
  18. Campbell McKean – 50 breast, 100 breast
  19. Quintin McCarty – 50 back
  20. Henry McFadden – 4×200 free
  21. Rex Maurer – 4×200 free, 400 free, 400 IM
  22. Luca Mijatovic – 400 free
  23. AJ Pouch – 200 breast
  24. Dare Rose – 50 fly
  25. Patrick Sammon – 100 free
  26. Luca Urlando – 200 fly

Roster By Event

Women Event Men
Gretchen Walsh 50 Freestyle Jack Alexy
Torri Huske Santo Condorelli
Gretchen Walsh 100 Freestyle Jack Alexy
Torri Huske Patrick Sammon
Claire Weinstein 200 Freestyle Luke Hobson
Katie Ledecky Gabriel Jett
Katie Ledecky 400 Freestyle Rex Maurer
Claire Weinstein Luca Mijatovic
Katie Ledecky 800 Freestyle Bobby Finke
Claire Weinstein N/A
Katie Ledecky 1500 Freestyle Bobby Finke
Claire Weinstein David Johnston
Katharine Berkoff 50 Back Quintin McCarty
Regan Smith Shaine Casas
Regan Smith 100 Back Tommy Janton
Katharine Berkoff Jack Aikins
Claire Curzan 200 Back Jack Aikins
Regan Smith Keaton Jones
Lilly King 50 Breast Campbell McKean
McKenzie Siroky Michael Andrew
Kate Douglass 100 Breast Campbell McKean
Lilly King Josh Matheny
Kate Douglass 200 Breast Josh Matheny
Alex Walsh AJ Pouch
Gretchen Walsh 50 Butterfly Dare Rose
Kate Douglass Michael Andrew
Gretchen Walsh 100 Butterfly Shaine Casas
Torri Huske Thomas Heilman
Caroline Bricker 200 Butterfly Luca Urlando
Regan Smith Carson Foster
Alex Walsh 200 IM Shaine Casas
Phoebe Bacon Carson Foster
Emma Weyant 400 IM Carson Foster
Katie Grimes Rex Maurer
Simone Manuel 4×100 Freestyle Chris Guiliano
Kate Douglass Destin Lasco
Erin Gemmell Jonny Kulow
Anna Moesch Shaine Casas
Torri Huske 4×200 Freestyle Rex Maurer
Erin Gemmell Henry McFadden
Anna Peplowski Carson Foster
Bella Sims N/A

Mike
10 seconds ago

So is Michael Andrew on the team or not?

Tom Dolan Fan
5 minutes ago

Well, as Michael Phelps said, by adding the three 50’s, they have made the Olympics look like summer league. It took years for the women and men to see the 1500 and 800 respectively added to the program. But in one fell swoop, 3 more sprints are added. Kieran Smith is off the team for a couple of 50 only swimmers. Ok, I know he was a 6th place relay finisher. Maybe most folks feel the added 50’s are exciting. To me, they are boring and I’d rather see Smith on the team. Maybe next they will be adding a moveable bulkhead and adding 25’s – LOL.

47.84
Reply to  Tom Dolan Fan
1 minute ago

I’d rather the 50s be added than having an 11th guy on the roster who can swim a 1:46 low or 1:45 high be there for 1 prelim swim that can be replaced by 7 other people on the team.

Viking Steve
11 minutes ago

PHOEEEEEBEEEEE BAAAAAACOOOON!

47.84
15 minutes ago

Hey Braden/Robert. Hypothetically is a swimmer was to qualify for WJs but also be entering college and qualify for WUGs which meet would they be prioritized for

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  47.84
13 minutes ago

World Juniors are the priority meet. If they decline World Juniors, they can’t go to WUGs.

theroboticrichardsimmons
21 minutes ago

Any update on the WUGS and Junior Worlds rosters?

Robert Gibbs
Author
Reply to  theroboticrichardsimmons
17 minutes ago

I’ve got a rough draft, but I’d like to see the official Worlds roster from USA Swimming first.

Joe
24 minutes ago

I think Huske is going to swim the 200 free. It doesn’t really interfere with anything else for her. Busy schedule but she’s used to busy schedules at intl meets.

Danjohnrob
Reply to  Joe
13 minutes ago

She is going to be wanted for a LOT of relays (4×1, 4×2, mixed MR + women’s MR. I’m assuming they would not want her on the mixed 4×1 because it’s not an Olympic event, but she could swim that one too).

This Guy
35 minutes ago

I do wonder what lays ahead for Kieran Smith? Has he indicated whether or not he plans on continuing swimming for the future? It’s a tough landscape with a ton of youngsters rising up in his events

Facts
Reply to  This Guy
28 minutes ago

I mean if Trenton Julian’s been swimming for that long post grad without making teams since 2022 I’m sure Kieran could at least try an additional year

Danjohnrob
Reply to  Facts
7 minutes ago

Isn’t Trenton’s father his coach? He probably gets a training discount.

SwimCoach
39 minutes ago

When was the last time the Men’s team had 3 different high school swimmers?

Sparkle
Reply to  SwimCoach
37 minutes ago

.

Facts
Reply to  SwimCoach
32 minutes ago

Even 2 is rare, don’t think that happened since Phelps and Peirsol in 200. Edit: Think Crocker was also hs that year

THT
Reply to  Facts
24 minutes ago

Last year…

