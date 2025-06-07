Mitchell, Gemmell, And Siroky Secure Swim-Off Wins On Final Night Of U.S. Nationals

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2025 U.S. National Championships conclude tonight from Indianapolis, but before the scheduled action commenced, we had not one, not two, but three swim-offs kicking off the session.

The first of those didn’t relate to Worlds, but rather to a World University Games spot in the 200 freestyle. Baylor Nelson and Jake Mitchell, both of whom made the 2023 World Championship team in the 4×200 free relay, tied for fifth in the ‘B’ final on Wednesday and squared off for the second spot available behind Aaron Shackell.

There were then two women’s events with ramifications for Worlds. First, Anna Peplowski and Erin Gemmell battled in the 200 freestyle after tying for fourth on Wednesday in 1:55.82. With two of the swimmers ahead of them (Katie Ledecky and Torri Huske) likely to decline the event for Worlds, this may have determined an individual spot as well as the difference between Priority #1 and Priority #3. Both were already on the Worlds team, as the women had already hit the required number of doubles to take the fifth- and sixth-place finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyle. The final swim-off featured Paris Olympian Emma Weber and Tennessee’s McKenzie Siroky in the 50 breaststroke after they tied for second on Thursday in 30.43. Siroky had been faster in the heats at 30.27, while Weber set her best in the final. This was a straight shootout for Worlds qualification, with neither swimmer qualified elsewhere.

Swim-Off #1: Men’s 200 Freestyle

Results:

Nelson was breathing towards Mitchell on the first 50, which meant that he watched as the Florida swimmer built a four-tenth of a second lead through the first length.

That only extended over the next 50 as he hit the halfway point in 51.59 to Nelson’s 52.21. The third 50 saw Nelson close slightly, with the gap back down to four-tenths, but Mitchell pulled away down the final 25 to go 1:46.34, a full second faster than the 1:47.38 he swam in the final on Day 2.

Nelson was also faster, going 1:47.06 to finish seven-tenths of a second back. Mitchell will now take the second individual 200 freestyle sport for the World University Games, joining Nelson on the roster. The Texas transfer will be swimming the 400 IM, and possibly 200 IM depending on the outcome of that final later in the session.

Swim-Off #2: Women’s 200 Freestyle

Results:

Just like Mitchell in the heat before Gemmell built a lead over the first 50, although this one was smaller at only 0.17 seconds. The lead grew again on the second 50, as Gemmell hit the wall in 56.22 to Peplowski’s 56.58.

Peplowski gained a tenth on the Texas swimmer over the third 50, but in a sense of deja vu it was the swimmer in lane 4 that streaked away down the final length. Both swimmers closed under 29.5, Gemmell with a 29.27 to Peplowski’s 29.47.

Gemmell touched in 1:55.23, knocking six-tenths off the best time she set just three days ago. Peplowski was also under the 1:55.82 they both swam on Wednesday to go 1:55.70, and has now taken 1.29 seconds off her 200 freestyle time in a matter of days.

Swim-Off #3: Women’s 50 Breaststroke

Results:

Siroky got out in front by 25, and despite Weber appearing to close the gap between 25 and 35 meters she pulled away again as they came into the wall to touch in another lifetime best of 30.05.

Weber was half a second back in 30.55, a tenth slower than her time in the final, but faster than her best had been coming into the National Championships.

That ranks Siroky #7 all-time among American women, and #T-16 all-time globally. She also jumps up 1 spot in the season ranking to #5, overtaking World Record holder Ruta Meilutyte.