Gretchen Walsh Ties Teammate Kate Douglass’ American Record in the 50 Free (23.91)

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the final women’s individual event of the 2025 U.S. National Championships, Gretchen Walsh claimed the title in the 50 freestyle, also tying the American Record, held by teammate Kate Douglass, with her time of 23.91.

Walsh’s performance marked her first time under the 24-second barrier as her previous best stood at 24.06 from last year’s Olympic Trials meet. She now holds the fastest time in the world this season, with a time that would’ve won silver at the 2024 Olympic Games, just behind World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom.

Breaking 24 seconds in the 50 freestyle, Walsh now joins an exclusive club of only 16 female swimmers who have been under that barrier.

Women’s 50 Freestyle – Swimmers Under 24 Seconds

All-Time Ranking Fastest Time Swimmer Country Meet Date 1 23.61 Sarah Sjostrom Sweden 2023 World Champs 07/29/2023 2 23.73 Britta Steffen Germany 2009 World Champs 08/02/2009 3 23.75 Pernille Blume Denmark 2018 European Champs 08/04/2018 4 23.78 Cate Campbell Australia 2018 Commonwealth Games 04/07/2018 5 23.81 Emma McKeon Australia 2020 Olympic Games 08/01/2021 6 23.85 Ranomi Kromowidjojo Netherlands 2017 World Champs 07/30/2017 7 23.88 Therese Alshammar Sweden 2009 World Champs 07/26/2009 T-8 23.91 Kate Douglass United States 2024 World Champs 02/18/2024 T-8 23.91 Gretchen Walsh United States 2025 US National Championships 06/07/2025 10 23.95 Kasia Wasick Poland 2024 World Champs 02/18/2024 T-11 23.96 Fran Halsall Great Britain 2014 Commonwealth Games 07/24/2014 T-11 23.96 Marleen Veldhuis Netherlands 2008 Olympic Invite 04/19/2009 T-13 23.97 Simone Manuel United States 2017 World Champs 07/30/2017 T-13 23.97 Meg Harris Australia 2024 Olympic Games 08/04/2024 T-13 23.97 Libby Trickett Australia 2008 AUS Olympic Trials 03/27/2008 16 23.99 Shayna Jack Australia Australian Olympic & Paralympic Trials 06/15/2024

Of those competitors, Sjostrom leads the pack by a long shot with 39 swims under the 24-second barrier. The next closest swimmer is Australian Cate Campbell, who has registered 8 swims under the 24-second mark, followed by Pernille Blume of Denmark with 4 swims. Walsh will face an uphill battle if she wants to catch Sjostrom, but she’ll certainly have the opportunity to move herself up the all-time list come Worlds.

Number of Times Under 24 Seconds – Women’s 50 Freestyle

Ranking Number of Sub-24 Swims Swimmer Country 1 39 Sarah Sjostrom Sweden 2 8 Cate Campbell Australia 3 4 Pernille Blume Denmark 4 3 Emma McKeon Australia T-5 2 Ranomi Kromowidjojo Netherlands T-5 2 Marleen Veldhuis Netherlands T-6 1 Britta Steffen Germany T-6 1 Therese Alshammar Sweden T-6 1 Kate Douglass United States T-6 1 Gretchen Walsh United States T-6 1 Kasia Wasick Poland T-6 1 Fran Halsall Great Britain T-6 1 Simone Manuel United States T-6 1 MEG HARRIS Australia T-6 1 Libby Trickett Australia T-6 1 Shayna Jack Australia

Originally Reported by Sam Blacker

Women’s 50 Freestyle – Final

World Record: 23.61 – Sarah Sjöström, Sweden (2023)

American Record: 23.91 – Kate Douglass (2024)

U.S. Open Record: 24.00 – Abbey Weitzeil , USA (2023)

, USA (2023) 2024 Olympics Trials Winner: Simone Manuel – 24.13

– 24.13 2025 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 24.86

Final:

Gretchen Walsh got her nose out in front after the breakout, and held a slight advantage the whole way through to the finish. Torri Huske powered through the second 25 and looked like she might catch Walsh, but the Cavalier stretched out to get the touch in 23.91 to equal Kate Douglass’ American Record.

Huske also broke 24 seconds to take second in 23.98, knocking a tenth off her best from last year and vindicating her decision to drop the 200 IM for this event today.

Kate Douglass missed out by just six-hundredths in third as she touched in 24.04, her second-fastest swim ever.

Simone Manuel took 4th in 23.39, with Maxine Parker setting a new best of 24.41 to take 5th as Virginia put three women into the top 5.