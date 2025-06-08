Santo Condorelli on Motivation to Swim after Losing Father: “I’m just doing it for fun”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Santo Condorelli is now officially representing his 3rd country this decade on the international stage. After finishing 2nd in the 50 free at the US Trials in Indianapolis, Condorelli qualified for the US world championships team.

2025 has been quite a turbulent year for the USC grad so far. His father, who he shared much of his swimming journey with, passed away in January. Brett Hawke, who Condorelli had been training with since the fall of 2024, joined the Enhanced Games, leading Santo to part ways with his new coach.

Now training with a small pro group headed by Sean Kao in southern California, Condorelli is swimming free just for the heck of it. And it seems to be going alright for him so far.