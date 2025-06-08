Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Santo Condorelli on Motivation to Swim after Losing Father: “I’m just doing it for fun”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Santo Condorelli is now officially representing his 3rd country this decade on the international stage. After finishing 2nd in the 50 free at the US Trials in Indianapolis, Condorelli qualified for the US world championships team.

2025 has been quite a turbulent year for the USC grad so far. His father, who he shared much of his swimming journey with, passed away in January. Brett Hawke, who Condorelli had been training with since the fall of 2024, joined the Enhanced Games, leading Santo to part ways with his new coach.

Now training with a small pro group headed by Sean Kao in southern California, Condorelli is swimming free just for the heck of it. And it seems to be going alright for him so far.

moonlight
17 seconds ago

Despite his bad boy reputation, he’s actually quite charming and articulate in interviews. Not thoughtless canned answers like “I just trust in my training” 🥱

Apathetic
30 minutes ago

C’mon, how can you not like this guy?

Guy
43 minutes ago

He did a great job of subtly bringing up Hawke and the enhanced games, acknowledging it, and moving past it. Well spoken guy!

Bobthebuilderrocks
47 minutes ago

Respect to Santo for separating himself from the whole Enhanced Games mess entirely﻿

Swimmerinlane9
1 hour ago

This guy is living the dream. What a vibe.

Steve Nolan
1 hour ago

Hell yeah.

Not the frontman of Metallica
1 hour ago

I’m calling it: humble and likeable Santo will medal in LA. I was right when Manadou went the same

