Cam McEvoy, Kyle Chalmers, Kaylee McKeown Headline 40-Strong Aussie Worlds Roster

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

After six days of high-octane racing at the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, a squad of 40-strong pool and open water swimmers was announced by Swimming Australia for this summer’s World Championships.

The lineup includes a strong mix of steely veterans and keen newcomers who will represent the green and gold, with 10 headed to their first senior long course World Championships.

On the older end of the spectrum, 31-year-old Cam McEvoy remarkably qualified for his 7th Worlds appearance.

The father-to-be topped the men’s 50m freestyle podium in a season-best 21.30 to become the #1 swimmer in the world at the moment.

He’ll be joined by also father-to-be Kyle Chalmers who nabbed the 100m free and 50m fly victories while placing as runner-up behind McEvoy in the 50m free.

Olympic multi-gold medalist Kaylee McKeown successfully completed a sweep of the backstroke discipline to earn her spot on the roster, while Olympic teammate Mollie O’Callaghan made the cut in 4 individual events of the 100m free, 200m free, 50m back and 100m back.

O’Callaghan has a chance to become Australia’s most successful World Championships swimmer in history, with her current haul of 8 gold medals approaching Ian Thorpe‘s record-setting bounty of 11.

Lani Pallister was the unofficial MVP of the competition, reaping gold across the 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle events while also snagging runner-up in the 200m free.

Now training under Dean Boxall at St. Peters Western, 23-year-old Pallister took down Ariarne Titmus‘ Australian national record in the 800m free while also establishing a new Australian and Commonwealth Record to win the 1500m free on the final night of action.

16-year-old Sienna Toohey represents the youngest member of the World Championships squad, courtesy of her 100m breaststroke victory here.

Toohey was emotional after topping the podium in a lifetime best of 1:06.55.

Finally, 20-year-old Olympian Ella Ramsay was another multi-event qualifier, punching her ticket for the women’s 100m/200m breaststroke and 200m/400m IM.

Those left off the Singapore lineup include 28-year-old Olympic medalist Zac Incerti.

In hindsight, Incerti may have miscalculated his racing strategy, as he punched a super solid time of 1:45.80 to lead the men’s 200m freestyle heats, only to withdraw from the final.

He then took on the 100m free where he finished 6th in 48.46 but was left off the roster with several other swimmers already available to contest the men’s 4x100m and 4x200m free relays.

Other past Australian World Championships swimmers who missed making the roster include Olympic champion Shayna Jack and Elizabeth Dekkers.

Jack placed 6th in the 100m free and 5th in the 50m free while Dekkers finished 3rd in the 200m fly.

Relay Thoughts

18-year-old Milla Jansen was named to the team after finishing 5th in the women’s 100m free. This was a discretionary pick, as the selection criteria stated that only the top 2 finishers in the 100m and 200m freestyle events would be selected for relays while the remaining would be decided via the coaches. Jansen’s participation will help free up the big guns such as Mollie O’Callaghan from needing to race the relay prelims.

Two men's breaststrokers are on the team in the form of Nash Wilkes and Zac Stubblety-Cook . Wilkes won the 100m but missed the QT while ZSC won the 200m in a Singapore-worthy result. Both should be available for medley relay duties so we'll see what transpires in Singapore.

Elijah Winnington's sole individual event is the men's 400m free, so he should be fresh for the men's 4x200m free relay. Maximillian Giuliani also missed 1free and 2free individual qualification so will be a solid swimmer in the stable to help spread the workload. The same holds true for 200m freestyle victor Ed Sommerville in terms of the men's 4x100m free relay.

and . Wilkes won the 100m but missed the QT while ZSC won the 200m in a Singapore-worthy result. Both should be available for medley relay duties so we’ll see what transpires in Singapore. Elijah Winnington‘s sole individual event is the men’s 400m free, so he should be fresh for the men’s 4x200m free relay. Maximillian Giuliani also missed 1free and 2free individual qualification so will be a solid swimmer in the stable to help spread the workload. The same holds true for 200m freestyle victor Ed Sommerville in terms of the men’s 4x100m free relay.

Dolphins Head Coach Rohan Taylor said of the squad for Singapore, “I am excited by what this team can do over the next four years.

“This is the beginning of the third Olympic campaign I have been the head coach of, and this team has a strong nucleus in place. The end goal is LA … but to be great in LA this very young team, which boasts X rookies, is going to learn what is needed on the global stage in Singapore,” he said.

“This team is heading to Singapore to gain exposure to international competition … this is the start of our runway. I have watched our pathways develop, and our athletes grow internationally for the past 30 years.

“This is a very balanced program that I know can challenge the very best swimmers in the world. We have to be purposeful about what we do as we don’t have the abundance of numbers of the likes of US and China.

“We have to find the talent like a Sienna Toohey, and these are the stories we love, the ones that inspire Australia through swimming.”

POOL ATHLETES AGE CLUB Abbey Connor 20 USC SPARTANS Abbey Webb* 24 CRUIZ Alex Perkins 24 USC SPARTANS Ben Goedemans* 21 ST PETERS WESTERN Brad Woodward 26 MINGARA Brendon Smith 24 ST PETERS WESTERN Brittany Castelluzzo 24 TEA TREE GULLY Cam McEvoy 31 SOMERVILLE HOUSE Charlie Hawke* 22 HUNTER David Schlicht 25 MLC AQUATIC Ed Sommerville 20 BRISBANE GRAMMAR Elijah Winnington 25 ST PETERS WESTERN Ella Ramsay 20 GRIFFITH UNIVERSITY Flynn Southam 20 BOND Hannah Casey* 19 BOND Hannah Fredericks* 22 ST PETERS WESTERN Harrison Turner 21 NUDGEE COLLEGE Isaac Cooper 21 ST ANDREW’S Jamie Perkins 20 ST PETERS WESTERN Jenna Forrester 22 ST PETERS WESTERN Jesse Coleman* 20 BOND Josh Edwards-Smith 22 GRIFFITH UNIVERSITY Kai Taylor 21 ST PETERS WESTERN Kaylee McKeown 23 USC SPARTANS Kyle Chalmers 26 MARION Lani Pallister 23 ST PETERS WESTERN Lily Price 22 RACKLEY Matt Temple 25 MARION Max Giuliani 21 TSS AQUATIC Meg Harris 23 RACKLEY Milla Jansen 18 BOND Moesha Johnson 27 MIAMI Mollie O’Callaghan 21 ST PETERS WESTERN Nash Wilkes* 23 GRIFFITH UNIVERSITY Olivia Wunsch 19 CARLILE Sam Short 21 RACKLEY Sienna Toohey* 16 ALBURY Tara Kinder 22 MELBOURNE VICENTRE William Petric 20 ST PETERS WESTERN Zac Stubblety-Cook 26 GRIFFITH UNIVERSITY

OW ATHLETES AGE CLUB Chelsea Gubecka 26 YERONGA PARK Moesha Johnson 27 MIAMI Kyle Lee 23 NORTH COAST Nick Sloman 27 MELBOURNE VICENTRE Tayla Martin* 26 CARLILE SWIMMING CLUB Thomas Raymond* 22 NOOSA

*Dolphin rookie

