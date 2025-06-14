Spectrum Aquatics Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming: 6/14/2025

Brought to you by Spectrum Aquatics, a SwimSwam partner, our Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series celebrates swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Declan McDonald, 13, Badger Swim Club (MR): McDonald established a pair of best times at the SCAR Memorial Day Invitational (LCM) in late May, highlighted by his swim in the 100 breast. The Badger Swim Club product lowered his month-old best time of 1:09.90 in 1:09.71, ranking him 2nd among 13-year-old boys in the U.S. this season. Long Island Aquatic Club’s Ryan Yao, also 13, was close behind in 1:09.98, ranking him 3rd this season for 13-year-olds. McDonald also dropped more than a half-second in the 200 free, clocking 2:05.82 to rank 17th this season among 13-year-old boys.

Leanne Chen, 12, Surrey Knights Swim Club (Canada): Chen lowered the Alberta Provincial Record for 11-12 girls at the Canadian Swimming Trials in Victoria, clocking 30.15 in the prelims to erase her previous record of 30.72 set in May. Chen has now broken the record four times, first claiming it in March when she touched in 31.09 to knock off the 31.28 standard set by Stephanie Lee in 2016. Chen, who went on to place 11th overall among juniors at the Trials (30.55 in the final), also clocked 27.19 in the 50 free, 1:08.65 in the 100 back and 1:06.94 in the 100 fly, all slight adds from her career bests.

Ethan Reines, 14, Scarlet Aquatics (NJ): Reines dropped more than 13 seconds in the 400 IM at the SCAR Memorial Day Invitational (LCM), clocking 4:45.85 to rank 3rd this season among 13-year-old boys and 15th in the 13-14 age group (he’s since turned 14). Reines also set new best times in the 800 free (8:53.46), 200 IM (2:18.16) and 200 back (2:19.15), ranking him 4th, 8th and 13th among 13-year-olds this season, respectively.

Annabelle Hayes, 10, Irvine Novaquatics (CA): Hayes put up a blistering time of 4:42.04 in the 400 free at the NOVA LCM Ditch (LCM) meet last weekend, launching her up the all-time rankings in the girls’ 10 & under age group. Hayes improved her best time from 4:50.20 to 4:42.04, ranking her 6th all-time in the 10 & under age group and putting her within five seconds of the NAG record (4:37.41). The swim ranks her 1st in the age group this season by more than 12 seconds, and it’s also faster than all 11-year-olds this season as well.

Jack Wroblewski, 16, Lake Oswego Swim Club (OR): Competing at the Lake Oswego Intrasquad (SCY) in late May, Wroblewski raced the 100 breast twice, going under 55 seconds for the first time in his career and then doing it a second time, with his fastest time coming in at 54.44. That swim, which improved on his previous best of 55.09, ranks him tied for 15th in the boys’ 15-16 age group this season and gets him under the Junior Nationals qualifying time, which stands at his former PB of 55.09. The 16-year-old is committed to swim at ASU in the fall of 2026.

Braelyn McCall, 12, Treasure Coast Aquatics (FL): McCall set six new best times at the Aaron Vaughn Memorial (LCM) meet last weekend in Stuart, Florida, showing impressive form in the free and fly events. McCall clocked 27.95 in the 50 free to rank 3rd this season in the girls’ 11-12 age group, while she climbed to 4th in the 100 fly (1:06.32) and 200 fly (2:31.64), and also sits 17th in the 50 fly (30.53). She added a best times in the 50 back (33.51) and 100 breast (1:25.51).

