2025 Australian Swimming Trials – Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The biggest storyline from day 1 of the Australia Swimming Trials was the disqualification and reinstatement of Kaylee McKeown in the 50 back. The World Record holder in the event, McKeown, was initially called for a false start, but it was withdrawn as it was deemed a movement that distracted her just before the start; you can read more about the whole procedure here.

However, we are not here to dwell on the past, and today’s events are just as exciting. The session kicks off with the Women’s 100 breaststroke. Like the men, this event has been a thorn in the side of the Australian’s medley relays. Fresh off great performances in the 200 IM last night, Ella Ramsay and Tara Kinder, the 1st and 3rd seeds, will look to book themselves the middle lanes in tonight’s final in an attempt to add another event to their Singapore line-up. With a qualifying standard of 1:06.87, exactly equal to Ramsay’s seed, all the swimmers will need to be at their best. Don’t sleep upon Sienne Toohey, the 2nd seed. Toohey finished 3rd last summer in a time of 1:07.01, but a year older, now just 16, she could be poised for a big breakout.

After four heats of the Multi Class Women’s and Men’s 100 butterfly, the women take to the water for two successive events, the 50 fly and 100 back. Fresh off of a scintillating performance in the 100 fly, Alexandria Perkins returns to the pool to add another event to her line-up. The only Australian under the qualifying standard, Perkins is the favorite to take lane four this evening, but it won’t be a cakewalk as Lily Price, who also qualified for Singapore in the 100, is the 3rd seed and is just .22 off the standard. Teenagers Olivia Wunsch, Isabella Boyd, and Mackenzie Burns are all within striking distance, so don’t expect anyone to take it easy this morning.

After tonight, the Australian Dolphins will know the first three likely legs of their Women’s 4×100 Medley relay as the 1oo back is up next. Kaylee McKeown, the former World Record holder in the event, returns to the pool after winning the 50 back last night. Her final time of 27.33 was not as fast as those of her American counterparts, so her performance today will be scrutinized. McKeown has changed training bases, so she may be taking a different strategy to this meet. Like in the 50 back, Mollie O’Callaghan sits just back of McKeown as the 2nd seed. MOC placed 2nd in the event at trials last summer but gave up the spot to 3rd place finisher Iona Anderson. In Singapore, as the 100 back finals fall in the same session as the 200 free semis, it remains to be seen what her intentions are. If she does plan to pass on the event, both Hannah Fredericks and Jaclyn Barclay, the 3rd and 4th seeds, have already been under the Swim Australia cut time and will be sure to make the battle for the podium all that more intense.

The men round out the competition this morning, as only two Para events separate the Men’s 200 free, 100 back, and 100 fly. The 200 free, always a barn burner, sees all but one leg of their bronze medal-winning relay from last year (anchor Thomas Neill is the lone absence). Max Giuliani leads the back, but Kai Taylor and Elijah Winnington, the latter of whom has already booked his ticket to Singapore, are also seeded under 1:46. In fact, the top five swimmers are all under the Swim Australia standard of 1:46.70, so the competition will fierce not only for an individual berth but also one of the coveted really spots.

Last year’s champ in the 100 bak Isaac Cooper, who won the 50 back last night, is not in the 100 back program, leaving Bradley Woodward the presumptive favorite. The only swimmer under the standard of 53.93 or, for that matter, under 54.00, Woodward would like to improve upon his bronze medal in last night’s 50 and secure himself not only a relay spot but an individual swim in Singapore.

Top seed Matthew Temple was the only swimmer to qualify in the 100 fly last summer and, on paper, seems to be an easy favorite. However, he may face some pressure from Ben Armbruster. Armbruster placed 2nd last night in the 50 back but was short of the standard. This morning, he finds himself as the 2nd seed with an entry time of 51.17, which easily is under the 51.62 standard.

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Prelims

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)

Australian Record: 1:05.09 – Leisel Jones, (2006)

AllComers Record: 1:05.09 – Leiel Jones, AUS (2006)

2024 Trials Winner: Jenna Strauch – 1:06.90

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:06.87

Top 8

Ella Ramsay (GUSC) – 1:07.36 Hayley Mackinder (GUSC) – 1:07.71 Sienna Harben (GUSC) – 1:07.72 Sienna Toohey (ALBU) – 1:07.85 Lily Koch (NUN) – 1:08.11 Tara Kinder (MVC) – 1:08.71 Tilly King (BOND) – 1:08.91 Mia O’Leary (GUSC) – 1:09.31

Heat 1 saw Ella Ramsay assert her authority early on the field, as she opened in a swift 31.66, the only sub-32 first 50 in the heat. Ramsay, who won the 200 IM last night to book her ticket to Singapore, either faded or shut things down on the backhalf as she came home in 35.70 to touch first in 1:07.36. 17 year old Hayley Mackinder tried to make up for her slow first 50 and closed in 35.45 but it wasn’t enough to close the gap and she finished 2nd in the heat at 1:07.71, just .01 off her seed. Fellow teen Kyla Brown had the swim of the heat as the 18 year old Bond swimmer sliced 1:40 seconds off her seed to break 1:10 as she finished 3rd in 1:09.44.

The second heat was a tight affair as it saw a battle between two Siennas. It was the older of the two, 21-year-old Sienna Harben, who got to the wall first, touching in 1:07.72, a drop of .67 from her seed. Sienna Toohey, the #2 seed overall, was out in 31.47, .6 ahead of Harben, but the 16-year-old could not match Harben’s back half, and she was passed in the closing meters to finish in 1:07.85.

The last of the circle seeded heats saw Lily Koch jump off to a hot start and hold off the backhalf speed of Tara Kinder as the pair touched in 1:08.11, a drop of .37 for the 16 year old Koch and in 1:08.71 for Kinder, who already booked her ticket to Singapore by way of her 2nd place finish in the 200 IM last night.

Men’s MC 100 Butterfly – Prelims

The first heat saw multiple swimmers post qualifying times for Para Worlds. In the multi-class events, swimmers can qualify in both the prelims and finals. Roster selections are not determined until the end of the meet as the team is formed based on the highest scoring swimmers. The first heat saw Col Pearse, an S10 swimmer, post the highest scoring points swim as he touched in 57.10, collecting 853 points, and will occupy the middle lane tonight in the final. Joining him in the 800-point range were Lewis Bishop and Timothy Hodge, both S9 swimmers, and Declan Budd (S14), who went 1:00.61, 1:00.76, and 57.82 to score 840, 834 and 823 points.

Women’s MC 100 Butterfly – Prelims

Women’s 50 Butterfly – Prelims

World Record: 24.43 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2014)

Australian Record: 25.31 – Holly Barratt, (2019)

AllComers Record: 25.47 – Cate Campbell, AUS (2018)

2024 Trials Winner: Alexandria Perkins – 25.92

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 25.72

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Prelims

World Record: 57.13 – Regan Smith, USA (2024)

Australian Record: 57.33 – Kaylee McKeown , (2023)

, (2023) AllComers Record: 57.41 – Kaylee McKeown , AUS (2024)

, AUS (2024) 2024 Trials Winner: Kaylee McKeown – 57.41

– 57.41 SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:00.40

Men’s MC 50 Freestyle – Prelims

Women’s MC 50 Freestyle – Prelims

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Prelims

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

Australian Record: 1:44.06 – Ian Thorpe (2001)

AllComers Record: 1:43.86 – Michael Phelps, USA (2007)

2024 Trials Winner: Max Giuliani – 1:45.83

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:46.70

Men’s MC 50 Breaststroke – Prelims

Women’s MC 50 Breaststroke – Prelims

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Prelims

World Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon, ITA (2022)

Australian Record: 52.11 – Mitch Larkin, (2015)

AllComers Record: 52.38 – Mitch Larkin, AUS (2019)

2024 Trials Winner: Isaac Cooper – 53.46

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 53.93

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Prelims