2025 Canadian Swimming Trials: #1 Seed Finlay Knox Out Of 100 Breast (Day 3 Finals Scratches)

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The top seed in the men’s 100 breaststroke, Finlay Knox, has scratched the final of the event on Day 3 of the Canadian Swimming Trials. He was 1:00.68 this morning coming within 0.02 of his best time from these Trials last year. With Knox out, Oliver Dawson will take lane 4 for tonight and will aim to win the 100/200 double after his age-group-record setting win in the 200 on Day 1.

Despite being the top seed it is no surprise to see Knox out of this event, as he will be in the 200 IM later on in the finals session. Knox is the Canadian Record holder and 2024 World champion in that event, holding a best time of 1:56.07 from the 2024 Trials. He will be gunning for top spot there and to cement his place on the World Championships roster.

It does leave the question of Canada’s men’s medley relay wide open, however. Knox swam the breaststroke leg in Paris last year, splitting 59.75 in the men’s medley relay final, but there is no bona fide breaststroker to take that spot. Dawson was 1:00.92 this morning, already a best time, but has over a second to drop to hit the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 59.75 in the event.

Filip Senc-Samardzic, the Arizona State sophomore, scratched the ‘B’ final of the 50 freestyle after setting a PB of 23.05 in prelims. That had cut 0.21 seconds off the best time he set at the 2024 Trials.

Halle West is the only scratch for the women, as she drops the junior final after finishing 10th this morning.

