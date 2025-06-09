2025 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Welcome to the day 2 finals session for the 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials. Tonight’s action will feature finals of the 50 back and 100 fly, as well as timed finals of the men’s 1500 free and women’s 800 free. On the docket for para events tonight, we will also have the 400 free and 200 free.

Kylie Masse was excellent this morning in the women’s 50 back, clocking a 27.51, which led the field by over half a second. Masse has been terrific in the 50 back this year, so we’ll see if she can make a run at her own Canadian Record of 27.13.

There’s a great race set up in the men’s 100 fly between Josh Liendo and Ilya Kharun. The duo were nearly identical this morning, and they both should be moving on to Singapore in the event. The only remaining questions are who will win tonight and how fast will they go?

After breaking the World Record in the women’s 400 free last night, Summer McIntosh will be back in action tonight racing the 800 free.

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 26.86 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2023)

Canadian Record: 27.13 – Kylie Masse (2025)

(2025) World Aquatics ‘A’ Standard: 28.22

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 29.41

RESULTS:

Kylie Masse was great once again in the 50 backstroke, winning the race in 27.34 to kick off tonight’s finals session. The swim was slightly faster than her 27.51 from this morning, and came within 0.21 seconds of her own Canadian Record in the event, which she set earlier this year.

Coming in right behind Masse was Ingrid Wilm, who swam a 27.58. That was a fantastic performance for Wilm, blowing away the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 28.22. That means Canada will have two swimmers racing in the event in Singapore, and both will be extremely competitive on the world stage.

Also of note, junior swimmer Madison Kryger was phenomenal tonight, swimming a 28.28. That’s a huge swim for Kryger, and it will land her on Canada’s World Junior roster. Sienna Rodgers was another junior who put up an awesome swim, going 28.69.

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 23.55 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2023)

Canadian Record: 24.90 – Javier Acevedo (2023)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Standard: 25.11

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 26.08

RESULTS:

Blake Tierney won the men’s 50 back tonight, though none of the swimmers in the field cracked the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 25.11. Tierney posted a 25.23, getting his hand on the wall just ahead of Benjamin Winterborn (25.32).

While the seniors fell short of the cut, junior swimmer Parker Deshayes was on point, taking 3rd with a 25.41. Deshayes blew away the Canadian World Juniors standard of 26.08, which means he’ll qualify to be on Canada’s roster for the World Junior Championships.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 54.60 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2025)

Canadian Record: 55.59 – Maggie MacNeil (2021)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Standard: 58.33

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 1:00.82

RESULTS:

Like the men’s 50 back, the women’s 100 fly didn’t see any swimmers crack the World Aquatics qualifying standard. That being said, Mary-Sophie Harvey put up a very nice race, clocking a 58.37, which missed the ‘A’ standard by just 0.04 seconds. She improved upon her prelims swim of 58.40 by a small margin.

Ella Jansen dipped under 59 seconds for 2nd, clocking a 58.96.

Again like the men’s 50 back, junior swimmer Matea Gigovic got the job done, swimming a 59.61. While that time was slightly off the 59.34 she swam in prelims, Gigovic was well under the 1:00.82 Canadian World Juniors standard in the event. Clare Watson was another junior swimmer who was under the cut, swimming a 59.74.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)

Canadian Record: 49.99 – Josh Liendo (2024)

(2024) World Aquatics ‘A’ Standard: 51.77

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 53.73

RESULTS:

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

World Record: 14:30.67 – Bobby Finke, USA (2024)

Canadian Record: 14:39.63 – Ryan Cochrane (2012)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Standard: 15:01.89

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 15:37.52

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS