WATCH: Summer McIntosh’s 4:23.65 World Record In 400 IM & Other Day Five Canada Race Videos

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Didn’t catch the fifth night of the 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials? No worries. If you missed the action, we’ve got you covered with all of the race videos, courtesy of CBC Sports on YouTube.

Women’s 400 IM – Finals

World Record: 4:24.38 – Summer McIntosh , CAN (2024)

Canadian Record: 4:24.38 – Summer McIntosh , (2024)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:43.06

Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 4:45.89

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 4:54.02

Podium:

GOLD – Summer McIntosh (UNCAN) — 4:23.65 *WORLD RECORD*

SILVER – Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAMO) — 4:35.56

BRONZE – Ella Jansen (ESWIM) — 4:39.30

For the third consecutive Canadian Trials, 18-year-old Summer McIntosh set a new world record in the women’s 400 IM. Her time of 4:23.65 tonight marks her third world record this week, following her 2:05.70 in the 200 IM and 3:54.18 in the 400 free.

Compared to last year’s splits of 59.18, 1:07.12, 1:17.13, and 1:00.95, she dropped nearly a full second on backstroke (1:06.13) and lost about the same amount on breaststroke (1:18.02). She regained over six tenths on freestyle, largely thanks to a faster final 50 split of 29.37 compared to her previous 29.72.

Splits Comparison:

MCINTOSH – NEW WORLD RECORD MCINTOSH – 2024 WORLD RECORD MCINTOSH – 2023 WORLD RECORD 100m 59.18 59.18 59.47 200m 2:05.31 (1:06.13) 2:06.30 (1:07.12) 2:06.39 (1:06.92) 300m 3:23.33 (1:18.02) 3:23.43 (1:17.13) 3:25.31 (1:18.92) 400m 4:23.65 (1:00.32) 4:24.38 (1:00.95) 4:25.86 (1:00.56)

Asked what she was focusing on during the race or if it was just about beating the clock, she said, “Yeah, I mean, going into tonight, I knew I could do something really special because this has probably been my best meet of my career. I was really excited to finish with probably one of my top favorite events and probably the hardest event. It’s a good kind of practice for Worlds since it’ll be on the last day. Overall, I’m happy with the time. I felt really strong throughout except for the last 25 breaststroke. I’ll definitely be thinking about that during training.”

Reflecting on her dominance in this event over recent seasons, including winning the 2022 and 2023 World Championships as well as the 2024 Olympic Games, and how she stays motivated when racing alone against the clock, McIntosh explained, “Well, I think world records are made to be broken. By the time I leave this sport, I want to make sure that record is as fast as possible. That really keeps me going because I know there’s always going to be the next generation of kids growing up chasing their records. So I’ve got to give my best effort to see how long it can stand.”

When asked if there was a particular stroke she focused on over the last year to improve her time, she said, “Yeah, I think breaststroke is always something I’m continuing to work on. It’s definitely still a work in progress. But I think backstroke is also something that’s sometimes overlooked by people. I have a really good backstroke, and I’ve really used that in my IM to continue lowering my time.”

Beyond McIntosh, 25-year-old Mary-Sophie Harvey clocked 4:35.56 for runner-up, improving her personal best by two tenths. This marks her third individual event qualification for Worlds in Singapore, after winning the 200 breaststroke and touching 2nd under the QT in the 200 IM.

Tennessee freshman Ella Jansen, 18, gave her lifetime-best 4:37.35 a scare for much of the race before settling for bronze with a 4:39.30.

Men’s 400 IM – Finals

World Record: 4:02.50 – Leon Marchand, (2023)

Canadian Record: 4:11.41 – Brian John, (2008)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:17.48

Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 4:20.05

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 4:26.41

Podium:

GOLD – Tristan Jankovics (RCAQ/OSU) — 4:13.15

SILVER – Lorne Wigginton (ESWIM) — 4:13.40

BRONZE – Eric Brown (PCSC) — 4:18.59

In a tightly contested men’s 400 IM, Ohio State’s Tristan Jankovics edged out Michigan’s Lorne Wigginton by just 0.25, successfully defending his title in 4:13.15 to Wigginton’s 4:13.40. The two finished well ahead of bronze medalist Eric Brown of Florida, who posted 4:18.57, narrowly missing his career best of 4:18.29.

Neither Jankovics nor Wigginton set a new lifetime best either, as Jankovics holds a PB of 4:11.74 from last year, while Wigginton’s fastest time remains 4:12.81 from the 2023 World Junior Championships, where he earned bronze. However, their swims tonight stand as the 2nd-fastest performances of their careers. They were both well under the AQUA ‘A’ standard of 4:17.48, meaning both will make the trip to Worlds.

Asked if Brian Johns’ 2008 Canadian record of 4:11.41 was on his mind, Jankovics replied, “I mean, it has this last year since I just missed it. It’s obviously a legendary record that’s been sitting for however long, so I’m going to keep trying to inch at it and hopefully get it one day.”

Looking ahead to Worlds in Singapore, where he’ll swim the 400 IM for Team Canada, he said, “I gotta talk to coach, coach knows best. So whatever coach wants.”

Men’s 200 Backstroke – Finals

World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol, USA (2009)

Canadian Record: 1:56.74 – Blake Tierney, (2024)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.07

Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 1:59.25

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 2:01.80

Podium:

GOLD – Ethan Ekk (UNCAN) — 1:56.54 *CANADIAN RECORD*

SILVER – Blake Tierney (GOLD) — 1:57.04

BRONZE – Cole Pratt (CASC) — 1:58.70

Stanford commit Ethan Ekk pulled off a stunning win in the men’s 200 backstroke, taking down Blake Tierney and breaking the Canadian record in the process. Ekk, 18, clocked 1:56.54, slicing nearly two seconds off his previous best of 1:58.28 and eclipsing Tierney’s national mark of 1:56.74 set at last year’s Olympic Trials. Cole Pratt was the only other swimmer under two minutes, finishing in 1:58.70, just off his 2021 best of 1:57.96. Ekk turned 2nd at the 150, with Tierney also under record pace, but stormed home over the final 50 to grab the win and the record. Both swimmers were under the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard and will represent Canada in Singapore. With the new Canadian record, Ekk moves up to #6 in the world rankings for this season. Splits Comparison: Ekk – New Canadian Record Ekk – Previous Best Time Tierney – Previous Canadian Record 50m 27.80 28.21 27.25 100m 57.06 (29.26) 58.32 (30.11) 56.55 (29.30) 150m 1:26.98 (29.92) 1:28.28 (29.96) 1:26.45 (29.90) 200m 1:56.54 (29.56) 1:58.28 (30.00) 1:56.74 (30.29) On whether he thought he could challenge for the win, Ekk said, “I never thought in my wildest dreams I would beat him, so props to him.” Asked if he had the record on his mind, he added, “Just a top-two spot. I was trying to just go under 1:58.”

Women’s 200 Backstroke – Finals

World Record: 2:03.14 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2023)

Canadian Record: 2:05.42 – Kylie Masse, (2021)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:11.08

Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 2:12.39

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 2:15.74

Podium:

GOLD – Madison Kryger (BROCK) — 2:09.88

SILVER – Ingrid Wilm (CASC) — 2:10.54

BRONZE – Delia Lloyd (ESWIM) — 2:11.15

16-year-old Tennessee commit Madison Kryger stamped her authority on the women’s 200 backstroke, leading from start to finish. She obliterated her previous best of 2:11.44 to win gold with the only sub-2:10 swim of the day.

Her final time of 2:09.88 secured the win ahead of veteran Ingrid Wilm, who is better known for her sprinting but grabbed silver with a personal best of 2:10.54. Delia Lloyd posted an outing of 2:11.15 for bronze, cutting over half a second off her previous best, an impressive effort for the Ohio State freshman.

“I’m super happy with that,” Kryger said. “Excited.”

Asked about fending off Wilm’s late push, Kryger replied, “Oh, I could see everybody. So I definitely had to just trust my technique and my training to be able to finish that—to hang on for the win.”

Both Kryger and Wilm finished under the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard, booking their tickets to Singapore. On getting to share the stage internationally with Wilm, Kryger added, “It means so much. Ingrid is genuinely one of the nicest people I’ve ever met in my life.”