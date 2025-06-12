2025 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- Saturday, June 7 – Thursday, June 12, 2025
- Victoria, British Columbia
- Victoria Saanich Commonwealth Place
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
The 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials continue this evening in Victoria with the 400 IM and 200 backstroke for both men and women. Also in the session are para events, including the women’s and men’s 150 IM for classes SM3–SM4, and the women’s and men’s 200 IM for classes SM5–SM11 and SM13–SM14.
Stay up to date with updates below, and tune in to watch the action live, courtesy of CBC Sports on YouTube.
Women’s 400 IM – Finals
World Record: 4:24.38 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2024) Canadian Record: 4:24.38 – Summer McIntosh, (2024)
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:43.06
- Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 4:45.89
- Canadian World Juniors Standard: 4:54.02
Podium:
GOLD – Summer McIntosh (UNCAN) — 4:23.65 *WORLD RECORD*
SILVER – Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAMO) — 4:35.56
BRONZE – Ella Jansen (ESWIM) — 4:39.30
For the third consecutive Canadian Trials, 18-year-old Summer McIntosh set a new world record in the women’s 400 IM. Her time of 4:23.65 tonight marks her third world record this week, following her 2:05.70 in the 200 IM and 3:54.18 in the 400 free.
Compared to last year’s splits of 59.18, 1:07.12, 1:18.02, and 1:00.95, she dropped nearly a full second on backstroke and lost about the same amount on breaststroke. She regained over six tenths on freestyle, largely thanks to a faster final 50 split of 29.37 compared to her previous 29.72.
Splits Comparison:
|MCINTOSH – NEW WORLD RECORD
|MCINTOSH – 2024 WORLD RECORD
|MCINTOSH – 2023 WORLD RECORD
|100m
|59.18
|59.18
|59.47
|200m
|2:05.31 (1:06.13)
|2:06.30 (1:07.12)
|2:06.39 (1:06.92)
|300m
|3:23.33 (1:18.02)
|3:23.43 (1:17.13)
|3:25.31 (1:18.92)
|400m
|4:23.65 (1:00.32)
|4:24.38 (1:00.95)
|4:25.86 (1:00.56)
Asked what she was focusing on during the race or if it was just about beating the clock, she said, “Yeah, I mean, going into tonight, I knew I could do something really special because this has probably been my best meet of my career. I was really excited to finish with probably one of my top favorite events and probably the hardest event. It’s a good kind of practice for Worlds since it’ll be on the last day. Overall, I’m happy with the time. I felt really strong throughout except for the last 25 breaststroke. I’ll definitely be thinking about that during training.”
When asked if there was a particular stroke she focused on over the last year to improve her time, she said, “Yeah, I think breaststroke is always something I’m continuing to work on. It’s definitely still a work in progress. But I think backstroke is also something that’s sometimes overlooked by people. I have a really good backstroke, and I’ve really used that in my IM to continue lowering my time.”
Beyond McIntosh, 25-year-old Mary-Sophie Harvey clocked 4:35.56 for runner-up, improving her personal best by two tenths. This marks her third individual event qualification for Worlds in Singapore, after winning the 200 breaststroke and touching second under the QT in the 200 IM.
Tennessee freshman Ella Jansen, 18, gave her lifetime-best 4:37.35 a scare for much of the race before settling for bronze with a 4:39.30.
Men’s 400 IM – Finals
- World Record: 4:02.50 – Leon Marchand, (2023)
- Canadian Record: 4:11.41 – Brian John, (2008)
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:17.48
- Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 4:20.05
- Canadian World Juniors Standard: 4:26.41
Podium:
Men’s 200 Backstroke – Finals
- World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol, USA (2009)
- Canadian Record: 1:56.74 – Blake Tierney, (2024)
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.07
- Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 1:59.25
- Canadian World Juniors Standard: 2:01.80
Podium:
Women’s 200 Backstroke – Finals
- World Record: 2:03.14 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2023)
- Canadian Record: 2:05.42 – Kylie Masse, (2021)
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:11.08
- Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 2:12.39
- Canadian World Juniors Standard: 2:15.74
Podium:
Para Swimming – Finals
- Para swimming is open to athletes with physical disabilities such as dwarfism, amputation/limb loss, blindness/visual impairment, spinal cord injury/wheelchair-users, cerebral palsy/brain injury/stroke, cognitive impairment, and Les autres.
- Para athletes are classified into categories based on the nature and severity of their impairments: physical (S1-S10), visual (S11-S13), and intellectual (S14). This classification system ensures a level playing field by grouping athletes with similar impairments, allowing for fair competition. To learn more about Para Swimming, including how the points system determines winners rather than time, click here.
- Key Highlights:
Summer just made one of the greatest swimming performances in a single meet, alongside:
Ledecky 2015 Worlds and 2016 Olympics
Phelps 2007 Worlds and 2008 Olympics
Thorpe 2001 Worlds
Gould 1972 Olympics
Spitz 1972 Olympics
Gretchen’s World Champs LCM soon
Without a doubt. Every time I think that world records are finally optimized and we won’t see as many massive drops anymore I get clowned on by people like Summer or Pan.
Add in Phelps’ performances at the 2003 WC at just 18. 5 individual WRs, including the only ever instance of 2 individual WRs in 2 separate events on the same day.
Summer could break a leg and still win worlds in the 400 IM. I think this is the most locked event in the women’s side (ok maybe the 1500 with Ledecky also super locked)
And all women fly event.
She made it sound like she was done this week on her instagram but idk
No she’s definitely scratching. if she wants to swim the 4×2 they’ll just put her on it
Is she swimming 200 Free tomorrow? If so, I seriously see her challenging that Americas record by Allison Schmitt. Maybe even cracking 1:53!
She will probably swims prelims, but not final.
1:52.9 200 free tomorrow
Yes another WR
But she went 4:40 in the heat
Also like the 400m Free & she only did 2 rounds of 200mIM
People are overestimating like Phelps in 08 🙂
so close to the elusive sub 60second final 100
can we get a list of women in that club
I think Katie grimes and hosszu, maybe rice???
Ye Shiwen 58.2
Ye Shiwen London 2012?
Pretty sure the only one in that club is Ye Shiwen. correct me if I’m wrong though
just checked, unsurprisingly Ledecky has done it also