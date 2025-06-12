2025 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials continue this evening in Victoria with the 400 IM and 200 backstroke for both men and women. Also in the session are para events, including the women’s and men’s 150 IM for classes SM3–SM4, and the women’s and men’s 200 IM for classes SM5–SM11 and SM13–SM14.

Stay up to date with updates below, and tune in to watch the action live, courtesy of CBC Sports on YouTube.

Women’s 400 IM – Finals

World Record: 4:24.38 – Summer McIntosh , CAN (2024)

Canadian Record: 4:24.38 – Summer McIntosh , (2024)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:43.06

Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 4:45.89

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 4:54.02

Podium:

GOLD – Summer McIntosh (UNCAN) — 4:23.65 *WORLD RECORD*

SILVER – Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAMO) — 4:35.56

BRONZE – Ella Jansen (ESWIM) — 4:39.30

For the third consecutive Canadian Trials, 18-year-old Summer McIntosh set a new world record in the women’s 400 IM. Her time of 4:23.65 tonight marks her third world record this week, following her 2:05.70 in the 200 IM and 3:54.18 in the 400 free.

Compared to last year’s splits of 59.18, 1:07.12, 1:18.02, and 1:00.95, she dropped nearly a full second on backstroke and lost about the same amount on breaststroke. She regained over six tenths on freestyle, largely thanks to a faster final 50 split of 29.37 compared to her previous 29.72.

Splits Comparison:

MCINTOSH – NEW WORLD RECORD MCINTOSH – 2024 WORLD RECORD MCINTOSH – 2023 WORLD RECORD 100m 59.18 59.18 59.47 200m 2:05.31 (1:06.13) 2:06.30 (1:07.12) 2:06.39 (1:06.92) 300m 3:23.33 (1:18.02) 3:23.43 (1:17.13) 3:25.31 (1:18.92) 400m 4:23.65 (1:00.32) 4:24.38 (1:00.95) 4:25.86 (1:00.56)

Asked what she was focusing on during the race or if it was just about beating the clock, she said, “Yeah, I mean, going into tonight, I knew I could do something really special because this has probably been my best meet of my career. I was really excited to finish with probably one of my top favorite events and probably the hardest event. It’s a good kind of practice for Worlds since it’ll be on the last day. Overall, I’m happy with the time. I felt really strong throughout except for the last 25 breaststroke. I’ll definitely be thinking about that during training.”

Reflecting on her dominance in this event over recent seasons, including winning the 2022 and 2023 World Championships as well as the 2024 Olympic Games, and how she stays motivated when racing alone against the clock, McIntosh explained, “Well, I think world records are made to be broken. By the time I leave this sport, I want to make sure that record is as fast as possible. That really keeps me going because I know there’s always going to be the next generation of kids growing up chasing their records. So I’ve got to give my best effort to see how long it can stand.”

When asked if there was a particular stroke she focused on over the last year to improve her time, she said, “Yeah, I think breaststroke is always something I’m continuing to work on. It’s definitely still a work in progress. But I think backstroke is also something that’s sometimes overlooked by people. I have a really good backstroke, and I’ve really used that in my IM to continue lowering my time.”

Beyond McIntosh, 25-year-old Mary-Sophie Harvey clocked 4:35.56 for runner-up, improving her personal best by two tenths. This marks her third individual event qualification for Worlds in Singapore, after winning the 200 breaststroke and touching second under the QT in the 200 IM.

Tennessee freshman Ella Jansen, 18, gave her lifetime-best 4:37.35 a scare for much of the race before settling for bronze with a 4:39.30.

Men’s 400 IM – Finals

World Record: 4:02.50 – Leon Marchand, (2023)

Canadian Record: 4:11.41 – Brian John, (2008)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:17.48

Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 4:20.05

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 4:26.41

Podium:

Men’s 200 Backstroke – Finals

World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol, USA (2009)

Canadian Record: 1:56.74 – Blake Tierney, (2024)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.07

Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 1:59.25

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 2:01.80

Podium:

Women’s 200 Backstroke – Finals

World Record: 2:03.14 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2023)

Canadian Record: 2:05.42 – Kylie Masse, (2021)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:11.08

Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 2:12.39

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 2:15.74

Podium:

